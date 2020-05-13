Human rights professionals discuss the role of business amid COVID-19

A panel of human rights professionals discussed business accountability and impacts during the COVID-19 pandemic in a webinar May 11 hosted by the School of Law.
Due to the pandemic, critical business decisions are now being made on immediate timescales and carry vast human rights implications that could extend into the long-term future, explained Dunstan Allison-Hope, a vice president at the global nonprofit BSR.
According to Allison-Hope, a crucial concept for businesses to consider in making their current decisions is the duration of the resulting impacts “beyond the life of this particular healthcare emergency.”
Many of the most prominent impacts will be felt through global supply chains. Markus Funk, a partner and chair at Perkins Coie international law firm, noted that companies rarely map their entire supply chains and few have the leverage to oversee operations within them, both of which are issues heightened during times of crisis.
Companies may also be less likely to follow due diligence in their decision-making as the crisis persists.
“A lot of compliance folks and white collar folks essentially speak to their self-interests,” Funk said. “From an immediate perspective, there might be the incentive to put compliance work as a secondary issue to be dealt with later.”
Peter Nestor, a human rights manager at Novartis, explained how the pharmaceutical company is taking measures to protect its employees, suppliers, and public spheres, including its increased emphasis on protecting migrant workers and other vulnerable groups during this time.
Lobbying in host and home countries — both within and outside of the pandemic context — is an aspect of human rights accountability that Nestor believes companies should prioritize in order to influence the protection of workers and local businesses in the regions where they carry out their operations.
“We are a presence in a lot of these countries,” Nestor said. “If we have the leverage to go in there and do some lobbying, we can. For the pharma industry, this is an area we have a lot of work to do.”
Nestor said Novartis, which in March committed to donating up to 130 million doses of hydroxychloroquine, faces challenging ethical questions relating to resumption of its hundreds of clinical trials. He said that the company will maintain usual standards in making decisions that will have implications within the business and along its supply chains.
Still, many implications will not be clear until after the pandemic subsides, said Funk, who is concerned that many businesses will ease their compliance now and eventually face criminal and reputational exposures “when the dust clears.”
Allison-Hope believes there will be an “accountability moment” for businesses following the pandemic based on if they made decisions according to their stated core values. He also raised the question of whether ethical responses during the crisis, such as social media companies combating misinformation, will persist into the future.
“We should be thinking in global terms and we should be thinking about how the operations of business have global impacts and local impacts,” Allison-Hope said. “I fear we may move away from that and any of us who believe in global values should be speaking up in favor of maintaining that priority.”
Reach reporter Jax Morgan at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jaxbmorgan
