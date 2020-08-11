As coronavirus cases rise, spread to UW medical workers remains low

As COVID-19 infections rebound after a few months of relatively stable rates, healthcare workers’ risk for contracting the virus increases as well.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that healthcare workers “are not only at higher risk of infection but can also amplify outbreaks within healthcare facilities if they become ill.”
However, given limited testing equipment in the United States, availability of testing for healthcare professionals may also be low.
For example, The New York Times reports that the testing rate in the United States is only 45% of what it should be to effectively decrease the spread of the virus. More specifically, Washington state is one of 38 states that are “far below” the target, as it had only reached 31% of its testing target as of this writing.
UW Medicine facilities (which include Harborview Medical Center and the Northwest and Montlake campuses, among many others), have ensured, however, that all healthcare workers in the system, which totals about 26,000 employees, are offered free antibody testing.
“A number of antibody tests were evaluated by our clinical lab, and they determined that this particular one had the best test characteristics,” Dr. John Lynch, associate professor of medicine, division of allergy and infectious diseases, said. “It was the most sensitive and specific.”
In explaining the testing process, Lynch noted the systematic approach that was taken.
“We did [the testing] in a phased approach: a group one, a group two, and a group three,” Lynch said. “People who worked on units that were dedicated to COVID-19 — emergency departments, the testing sites, and screeners — were our first group.”
Lynch added that the testing process included an online survey, followed by a blood test in the hospital in which each employee worked. Those blood samples were then analyzed in a central lab.
So far, both groups one and two, which consist of workers involved in patient care, have completed their tests. Group three, composed of people who do not directly interact with patients and may have worked from home, is still undergoing testing, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of August.
“When we started, [the positive test rate] was about 3%. Now, it’s about 2.5%,” Lynch said.
Even though group three testing has not completely finished, it is likely that this positive percentage will decrease as more results from group three arrive, especially since the workers in that group are less likely to have contracted the virus.
“That percentage of positivity, even in group one, is still lower, and a lot lower, than we are seeing in the general population,” Lynch said.
While he notes that there is still a lot of analysis that needs to be done before any firm conclusions can be made, he acknowledges that the low positive rate of UW Medicine workers is indicative of the combination of the circumstances in the Seattle area and effective measures taken by UW Medicine. Their preparation was sped by the earlier cases discovered in Kirkland, and they started testing everyone with respiratory tract infections in all of their hospitals that week.
Another measure taken includes the suspension of the volunteering program to ensure that the risk of spreading the infection is minimized.
“While it is true that volunteer work does provide support to the hospital setting, it puts more people at risk,” Zeynab Idris, student at UW Seattle and volunteer for Swedish Hospital, said. “More protective materials, like PPE, would have to be used, and we all know that these materials are not in high quantity.”
While the current testing results have appeared positive, the changing circumstances around COVID-19 can pose greater obstacles in the months to come.
Reach reporter Sheharbano Jafry at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SheharbanoJafry.
