Humanities advising consolidation? Not so fast, student senate says

Freshman Robin Cheung wants to be a doctor, but he’s a filmmaking kid at heart, so he sees value in the humanities even if he’s not pursuing his studies there at the UW.
“What’s the point of being able to do a calculus problem if you can’t read or appreciate a poem,” Cheung said. “Humans are not robots.”
That’s why Cheung, who also serves in the ASUW Student Senate, and his colleagues are planning a resolution to condemn the administration’s move to consolidate the humanities advising program, which would affect nine positions, some of them part-time, and create a divisional center made up of six full-time positions.
Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Robert Stacey argued that the consolidation would have a number of advantages in an email to student senator Wendi Zhou.
“A central office would be available to students five days per week, 9 hours per day,” Stacey wrote. “This is not possible with part-time advisors, some of whom devote only 15% of their time to advising, and so are available for only a few hours per week for advising.”
Stacey argued it would also ensure that advisors would be able to talk with students about all the programs open to them in the humanities division, rather than knowing only about a single department.
“This would be particularly valuable for students looking for a major, as there can actually be a fair degree of overlap, in courses and in coverage, between different Humanities Departments,” he wrote.
The humanities division, made up mostly of language departments, is down 45% in enrollment, according to divisional dean Brian Reed.
The transition to a consolidated humanities advising office means that some staff will have at least part of their current positions phased out by the beginning of July. And by October, the unit is expected to be in place with six employees, including three advisors and three more administrative positions.
Cheung worries that if this consolidation is modeled from steps other universities have taken, then what’s to stop the UW from using the humanities as a model for other departments, like drama, in the future. He is also frustrated over the lack of communication and transparency between the administration and students on this issue.
Stacey made clear in his November message to chairs within the College of Arts and Sciences that there are “no current plans” to apply this consolidation past the humanities.
Cheung and Zhou plan to introduce the resolution in two or three weeks and they say it is gaining traction among their colleagues. The student senate holds its weekly meetings in Gowen 301 from 5-7 p.m. every Tuesday.
Instead of running with the proposed change, Cheung hopes to delay the administration’s move and force them to reassess the decision with transparency.
The student senate has little power to spur change, but, to Cheung, it’s “at least to say that we tried.”
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet
