‘It’s a race of all scientists’: UW professor works to help develop a coronavirus vaccine

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, UW microbiology professor Deborah Fuller and her team have been at the forefront of developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus that has been overwhelming communities worldwide.
Working in real time along the spread of the coronavirus has created a heightened pace in the development of a vaccine.
“You see those movies where everyone is in the lab and working night and day and it’s kind of what it’s like — that kind of energy and focus and a teamsmanship,” Fuller said. “Everyone getting together and really doing everything they can to help move forward,”
Using nucleic acid vaccine platforms, Fuller’s team produced a promising vaccine candidate within just 24 days of the coronavirus sequence publication at the end of January, leading to the preclinical step of testing monkeys to better understand how the vaccine would function in humans.
According to Fuller, it typically takes seven years for a vaccine to move from the research bench to mass production and delivery to the public. Today, leaders in infectious diseases are suggesting a time frame of just 18 months for a vaccine to become available to the public.
“Everybody hears that and thinks, ‘What? That’s forever!’” Fuller said. “And from our perspective, that would be breaking all records for all-time to take a vaccine from start to finish and ready to go into the population in 18 months. Absolutely amazing.”
In general, when a vaccine is discovered, it moves into the preclinical state, like the one Fuller’s team is in now, before moving into the phase one safety trial of giving the vaccine to a small group of healthy individuals and watching for reactions and determining the most effective dose.
Phase two of development in the case of a coronavirus vaccine may consist of testing a small number of elderly and high-risk individuals, then testing it among more vulnerable groups.
The vaccine is then given to several thousand people within a region experiencing widespread infection while another several thousand in the same region are provided a placebo so that infection rates may be compared between the two groups. Only after the vaccine has moved through the phases and passed regulatory measures can developers acquire licensing and the ability to begin large-scale production.
Fuller suggested the 18-month time frame given is reflective of the nucleic acid technology such as that of her own laboratory, saying that “DNA and RNA vaccines really are the solutions for us solving the pandemic and rapidly responding to an emerging pandemic.”
While many technologies need the pathogen and may take months before a vaccine is ready to be tested on animals, this technology requires only the pathogen’s sequence rather than the pathogen itself, meaning that a vaccine can be produced within just seven days of having the sequence.
Since the emergence of Fuller’s promising vaccine and the emergency reallocation of her funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), her team has grown from one postdoctoral researcher to a team of close to 30 people, composed of postdoctoral researchers, technicians, a Seattle-based biotechnology company, and a group from the NIH’s Rocky Mountain Laboratories.
“We’re all in this together,” Fuller said. “It’s a race of all scientists responding together [and] racing against the virus, not us racing against each other.”
Fuller believes the solution for stopping the pandemic will not be just one vaccine and one manufacturer. Instead, she predicts there will be multiple vaccines and manufacturers preferred for both distribution within given populations and for supplying at the local versus international level.
Given that COVID-19 has progressed into a pandemic, humans must now rely on herd immunity moving forward. Fuller noted that this will require as much as 70 or 80% of people to get vaccinated to garner enough immunity among the population to manage the pandemic, and this requires the cooperative work of scientists around the world.
“Most products don’t make it,” Fuller said. “I would say 99% of them don’t, so the more people we have working on it, the more people we have supporting one another, the better likelihood we’re going to have a couple dozen products to choose from to help stop the pandemic.”
