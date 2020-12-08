Reflecting on the 2020 election with the Evans School and the Center for an Informed Public

UW’s Center for an Informed Public (CIP) was launched Dec. 3, 2019, with a mission to “resist strategic misinformation, promote an informed society, and strengthen democratic discourse,” per the center’s homepage.
Exactly one year later, the center, in conjunction with the Evans School of Public Policy & Governance, hosted a forum to discuss election outcomes, focusing on disinformation and the importance of legal approaches in protecting and restoring voting rights.
One way Brennan Center fellow Patrick Berry and the CIP are attempting to protect democracy is through assisting in legal battles over voter access and the legitimacy of votes that have been happening in the courts for months now.
“The Trump campaign and his supporters have filed over 50 lawsuits in federal court since Election Day, alleging widespread fraud and election mismanagement,” Berry said. “These cases … are a transparent attempt to undermine the outcome and public perception of the integrity of this election.”
Even though almost all of these lawsuits have been or likely will be struck down, and November’s election had record-breaking turnout, the potential for setting a precedent of losing candidates attempting to delegitimize elections and have them overturned in the courts is concerning, Berry said.
“Voters should not have to fight through barriers to cast a ballot that counts, and political actors should not be turning to the courts to undermine people's faith in the election system and in our democracy,” Berry explained.
On that note, Kate Starbird, an associate professor in the UW’s department of human-centered design and engineering, focused on the spread of misinformation around the election.
She began by explaining the easy-to-miss difference between misinformation and disinformation.
“Misinformation is information that's false, but not necessarily intentionally false — and certainly we saw some false rumors developed around the election,” Starbird said. “But more of what we saw was actually something I would have called disinformation, and that's false or misleading information that's purposefully seeded or spread for a specific objective.”
Her main example was an incident that occurred on Election Day concerning the use of Sharpies on mail-in ballots evolved into a fully-fledged source of disinformation.
The rumor started with people finding that Sharpie pens bled through their ballots — they were worried that this could invalidate their vote.
“Early tweets on Election Day showed people being a little bit concerned, but over time that concern becomes suspicion, which becomes an explicit accusation that somehow Sharpie pens were handed only to Trump voters,” Starbird said.
According to Starbird, eventually there were over 700,000 tweets that had the word “Sharpie” in them related to the election, voting, or ballots.
“These people, they really feel they experienced this, that they were disenfranchised, that their votes maybe didn't count because they were using Sharpie pens,” Starbird said.
Starbird encouraged people to slow down when interacting with or sharing posts, to tune in to how information affects them emotionally to help spot disinformation, and to take responsibility as producers of media — not just as consumers.
Reach reporter Patric Haerle at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @patrichaerle
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.