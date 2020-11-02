Title IX, election, student offices discussed at ASUW Board of Directors meeting

The Oct. 29 meeting of the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) heard a presentation about proposed changes to the student conduct code in response to new federal Title IX regulations, in addition to presentations about the UW’s Office of Government Relations (OGR) and the Student Technology Fee. They also had a discussion on the presidential election and its effects on the UW, and passed three administrative bills.
Title IX changes
The BOD first heard a presentation from Mags Aleks, the UW’s deputy Title IX coordinator, about the UW’s efforts to remain compliant with new federal regulations released in May. Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination in education or other activities that receive federal funding. Failure to comply with the new rules risks revocation of financial aid and research funding from the Department of Education.
The UW’s student conduct code is part of Washington state law. Although an emergency modification to the code was passed and is in effect through April 2021, a final draft for the proposed changes must be complete by Dec. 16 to allow time for the required process for adoption, Aleks said. This process includes public hearings and review by the Board of Regents.
According to Aleks, the final rule will likely resemble the current emergency rule in that it will change as little as possible in order to be in compliance with the federal regulations. For example, student support advocates have been renamed “advisors,” in response to new rules forbidding everybody but advisors from attending conduct hearings. The Title IX office, Aleks said, is waiting until after the presidential election to make further changes.
“There’s been some conversation that if Biden were to be elected, there would probably be another notice of comment and rulemaking procedure that would probably change these laws,” Aleks said. “That process takes some time, just as it did the last time.”
The Title IX office is also waiting for the conclusion of several lawsuits regarding the new regulations, Aleks continued, in case parts of the new regulations are struck down.
In January, Aleks said, the Title IX office intends to launch a second rulemaking process aimed at incorporating broader changes based on finalized federal guidance, student feedback, and experiences that student conduct officers have had since the adoption of the current rules in 2017.
Students who require Title IX support or would like to provide feedback can do so through the UW’s Title IX office.
2020 presidential election
The BOD also devoted time to the upcoming presidential election, expressing concerns that the high stakes involved in this contentious race could have a negative impact on students’ mental health or academic performance.
“I think it’s fair to say that there will be mass demonstrations, if not beginning soon, then with the beginning of election results being announced,” director of university affairs Clara Coyote said, citing the “attempted erosion of democracy” by the Trump administration. “Students need to be able to protest. Students need to be able to fight for democracy, and students need to be protected from facing undue consequences in their classes.”
Personnel Director Gabby Rivera said that ASUW employees are cognizant that the election’s results may “shift the purpose of their entities” and are taking that possibility in stride, but expressed fears that employees are “trying to do so much good that they burn themselves out.”
The conversation gradually transitioned into a broader one about resources available to support students mentally.
“A lot of students are nervous about what’s going to happen,” director of campus partnerships Waleed Khan said. “With the ongoing pandemic, there’s a lot of isolation. A lot of students are in residence halls and in their rooms. Thinking about the big community, there’s a lot of space right now for being by yourself and not having those day-to-day connections as humans.”
Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) Secretary Logan Jarrell said GPSS has discussed creating a drop-in space “for and by” graduate students to support one another and find out about the resources available to them. He also proposed that ASUW and GPSS jointly issue a statement in support of, and containing resources for, student mental health.
“I think the power of the two student senates, which represent a whole one-third piece of our shared governance branch at the university, would be particularly powerful,” Jarrell said.
Student Technology Fee
The BOD was joined by Yash Sinha and Yaying Wang of the Student Technology Fee (STF) Committee.
“STF funds student technology projects on campus with the aim of improving the student experience on campus,” Sinha, chair of the committee, said. The STF operates on a proposal/grant system, meaning the committee receives proposals from students, deliberates on them, and approves or rejects the funding request at the beginning of the following quarter.
For example, Sinha continued, the STF granted $100,000 to provide free access to LinkedIn’s career education video platform for all UW students, staff, and faculty.
Sinha said the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic meant that spring quarter — typically STF’s busiest funding quarter — was uncharacteristically muted, with just a fifth as many submitted projects compared to 2019. One of the STF committee’s major goals this year, Sinha said, is to reach out to those whose plans for STF proposals were halted by the pandemic and ensure their projects are heard.
“We are aiming to bring in 100 proposals through the year,” Sinha said. “That would allow us to get back on the track we were before the pandemic.”
Sinha said that of the $9.9 million the STF has at its disposal this year, $3 million is allocated for autumn quarter, $2 million is allocated for winter quarter, and $4 million for spring.
ASUW Office of Government Relations
Phoebe Walker, the ASUW director of legislative affairs, returned to continue last week’s presentation about the OGR’s role and current efforts. The OGR describes itself on its website as the “official lobbying arm of the ASUW.”
Walker is “also one of the official student lobbyists of ASUW,” she said. “In the winter, I will be working full time as a lobbyist on behalf of students in the state legislature.”
The OGR lobbies in accordance with its legislative agenda, which is currently being drafted by the ASUW’s Legislative Steering Committee. That agenda will eventually be passed by the student senate and the BOD.
The OGR also plans the annual Legislative Reception, which provides students face-to-face time with lawmakers, and the Huskies on the Hill event, which takes students directly to Olympia to lobby. Although both events are still in planning, Walker said that the reception likely will not resemble its previous iterations.
Passed legislation
Board Bill 2.13 appoints Emily Glenn, Jonathan Kwon, and Zoe Toupin to the ASUW Judiciary Committee.
Board Bill 2.14 appoints Eva Hudak, Ishan Coutinho, and Phoebe Kwan to the HUB Board of Representatives.
Board Bill 5.01, entitled “A resolution in support of Cake 2020,” provides cake at the final student senate meeting of the school year — provided, student senate Vice Speaker Mustapha Samateh said, that an in-person senate meeting is feasible.
“Every year, the senate passes the cake bill as an example bill of how legislation works so new senators can get a feel for it,” ASUW President Camille Hattwig said. “The year I was able to have cake in senate, it was fantastic.”
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
