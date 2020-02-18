Urban farming pioneer Portage Bay Grange out of business

In recent years the U-District has been building up, and in its wake, knocking down. With “Vanishing Seattle” gaining traction as a popular hashtag that’s been living up to its name — the Portage Bay Grange Feed & Mercantile is a recent victim. The everlasting construction continues on Roosevelt as many local small businesses succumb to economic pressures.
“They want to speed things up,” owner Kevin Scott-Vandenberge said. “To me, it’s no longer about sustainability, but more about the footprint. They want it to be less of a neighborhood and more of a highway. That's the growing pain of high-volume living.”
For Scott-Vandenberge and his wife Kirsten, sustainability was their number one priority when they started their chicken feed business out of their garage 16 years ago. At a time of victory gardens and the rise of urban farming, they were excited to bring the concept of livestock to the city.
They provided an array of products at their 41st and Roosevelt mercantile, which closed at the end of January, including sourced feed from local mills and farms, hay and straw, garden products, beekeeping supplies and beehives, livestock such as rabbits, pigeons, quail, and chicks, as well as specialty items such as quail and duck eggs used by the neighboring Portage Bay Cafe.
Initially, they were under the impression that chickens were a hot commodity in the springtime. But as their business started gaining traction, they found there was a demand for them year-round.
It was not long after that they noticed other businesses following in their footsteps raising chickens and encouraging sustainable urban lifestyles.
“Wherever people were excited about the concept of sustainability, we found we were a magnet for that,” Kirsten Scott-Vandenberge said.
The Grange also provided services to the Chicken Coup tour and the flower garden show, bringing chickens to show and bringing public attention to urban farming.
“When we first started, we were broadcasting out to a larger agricultural community,” Kevin Scott-Vandenberge said. “That community began to shift when traffic and growth in the city increased toward a more local population.”
This all almost came to a halt overnight around 2014 when street parking was taken away as more lanes were added to Eastlake Ave and the Grange lost its ability to have the bulk of their feed delivered.
“When you take away access, you take away people’s ability to treat your business as an oasis where they can stroll in,” Kirsten Scott-Vandenberge said. “This idea of oasis is pretty fundamentally connected to getting here.”
Soon bike lanes were put in on Roosevelt, removing about 70% of the business’s street parking.
“Amazon lobbied for the bike lane to get all their employees down to South Lake [and] it’s because of Amazon ultimately that you can say why Roosevelt’s small businesses will all be closing,” Kevin Scott-Vandenberge said.
He sees this chapter ending not only for his family’s life, but the U-District’s as well.
“This is a turning point,” Kevin Scott-Vandenberge said. “This building itself has seen many iconic businesses. Now to find out this land is going to be developed, the writing is on the wall, we’re not going to put our feet back on this ground. You recognize it’s sacred.”
Reach reporter Beth Cassidy at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_BethCassidy_
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.