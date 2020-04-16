ASUW Student Senate discusses partial tuition reimbursements over Zoom session

UW’s classes, registered student organizations (RSOs), and other groups are all adapting to remote operations for the entirety of spring quarter. For the ASUW’s Student Senate, this meant switching its weekly meetings from in-person to Zoom.
One major resolution of debate discussed at Tuesday’s meeting would support emergency financial support to all students through partial tuition reimbursements, sparking conversations over the necessity of these refunds as well as their feasibility.
The resolution proposes a 12.9% tuition reimbursement for every student enrolled in spring quarter 2020 — including undergraduates, graduates, and international students — no later than the first day of June. This resolution would total to roughly $28 million. The proposal cites student loan debt, rising unemployment, and the value difference of online education as opposed to an in-person experience, as illustrating the need for such action.
The UW will receive about $40 million in funds with a minimum of roughly $20 million to be awarded for emergency financial aid grants to students from the federal stimulus package passed late last month.
Supporters of the resolution recognize the UW is not to blame in this current situation but argues the UW’s online schooling does not provide the same value as an in-person learning experience.
One of the final terms of this resolution states that, “UW removes the response on their COVID-19 FAQ for why tuition is not being reduced, to read ‘The UW recognizes that the quality of education has decreased, not due to the outstanding faculty here at the UW but, due to the current pandemic. The UW understands the strain this situation has put on our students and will begin search on funding sources for a partial tuition reimbursement and will post weekly updates on what steps we have taken to achieve this here.’”
As debate over the necessity and logistics of the resolution occurred, the senate eventually motioned to move this proposal to committee for further review.
For the time being, ASUW Student Senate meetings will take place via Zoom every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. You can find the link to the meeting at senate.asuw.org.
