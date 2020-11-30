Fritz Hedges Waterway Park opens in the U-District

Seattle Parks and Recreation ushered in the city’s cloudy season with the opening of a new U-District park: Fritz Hedges Waterway Park on Northeast Boat Street.
With its open-air location on the water, this park gives members of the immediate campus community a reason, and a place, to celebrate sun breaks (a term which the Urban Dictionary defines as a time “when the sun appears in a cloudy sky for a little while, then gets covered again”).
It also gives local businesses hope that the community will help carry them through the coronavirus crisis.
“The new park has noticeably increased business on Saturdays and Sundays,” Travis Rosenthal, the owner of the park-adjacent Agua Verde Café, said.
“I am not sure people know the new park exists yet, [but] once the weather gets warm again, I’m sure word will travel fast,” he added. “I think it is one of the coolest parks in the city.”
The park was humming with Seattleites letting their dogs splash on the Portage Bay waterfront earlier this month. Others were relaxing on the numerous bright yellow lounge chairs, watching crew boats and kayaks dart back and forth beneath the drawbridge as houseboats swayed silently across the cut.
According to Seattle Parks and Recreation, the park is “seamlessly integrated into the University of Washington campus and the adjacent Sakuma Viewpoint.” It also provides ample space for socially distant waterfront enjoyment. The park’s pebbled shore allows for direct access to the water for small crafts, which will become more noticeable when the warmer weather returns.
The project also allowed for “extensive shoreline restoration and enhancement to support native species including juvenile salmon.”
The park occupies a space that once housed the UW police station and recycling center, both of which were demolished, according to The Seattle Times. The wood from that space was repurposed into a slide for kayaks and canoes to help people bring their crafts to the water.
Rosenthal says that although the nearby UW Medicine facilities have stayed open throughout the pandemic, providing a reliable customer base, it’s been innovations such as their new online ordering system and the canning of their cocktails to-go that allowed the Agua Verde Café to remain successful in the face of this pandemic.
Now, with the additional outdoor picnicking space the new park has made available, Rosenthal noted this will help his business stay afloat even more.
Reach reporter Austin Van Der Veen at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avanderbean
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.