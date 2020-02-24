More discussion on OID, Student Governance and Policies change discussed at Feb. 20 ASUW Board of Directors meeting

Disclaimer: Trevor Hunt works for The Daily and Kiran Singh has written for The Daily.
The Feb. 20 meeting of the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) featured discussion on a possible change to the UW student governance policies and further discussion of the Office of Inclusive Design (OID) proposal.
Student Governance and Policies change discussion
The ASUW director of university affairs, Sam Akeyo, proposed changes to the UW Student Governance and Policies which govern “extracurricular activities, conduct, and life outside the classroom.” Many of these policies are also written into Washington state law.
Specifically, Akeyo proposed changes to section 205 which deals with the way that the student body can levy fees, such as the Student Technology Fee. As it stands now, fees can only be implemented with the approval of both the ASUW and the Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS). The two entities must also collaborate with each other and university administration on the implementation of the fee.
“We’re trying to see if ASUW and GPSS could be able to tax their own student populations,” Akeyo said, adding that such a change would not be “taking away the [collaborative] structure.”
The discussion of the split centered largely around how specifically to separate the student body into ASUW and GPSS. Although the GPSS is specifically for graduate and professional students, the ASUW’s constituency includes both undergraduate and graduate students.
“If that isn’t resolved, you could still have the issue where ASUW creates a fee, and we can levy it [on graduate students] because they are part of our constituency,” the ASUW finance and budget director, Trevor Hunt, said. “I feel like this would be opening up a can of worms on who ASUW actually represents. So, until we determine the constituency part of it, I don’t think we can move forward with splitting 205.”
ASUW President Kelty Pierce was careful to specify that this measure, should it go through, would not constitute a “divorce” between the GPSS and the ASUW, and that the two entities would continue to collaborate on a variety of topics.
Akeyo said that the GPSS seemed to be in favor of the measure, noting that the GPSS “does not particularly like the notion that ASUW represents all students because they’re the graduate student body.” He agreed to ask the GPSS to present their thoughts on the matter to the BOD before the end of the quarter.
Office of Inclusive Design
The OID proposal appeared on the agenda this week as a discussion item rather than old business, indicating that while discussion could be had, the bill would not be passed.
Last week, ASUW vice president and chair of the OID task force, Kevin Mendez, decided to take the bill back to the task force and revamp its membership amidst concerns from the BOD that non-disabled students were underrepresented in the proposal.
Many of the BOD’s qualms focused on the size of the OID’s starting budget, the complexity and detail of disability-focused resources compared to the rest of its constituency, and the logistics and structure of the OID itself.
Several BOD members advocated for the office to start smaller in its first year.
“I think most of us are in favor of starting small and seeing [the OID’s] growth rather than, ‘Here’s $80,000. Do what you will. Figure out how this works,’” the ASUW communications director, Ana Osorno, said.
In past discussions about the OID starting with a smaller budget, the task force expressed worry that reduced funding would be spent incredibly quickly, perhaps even before the end of fall quarter.
“I don’t dispute that this money could be used up very quickly,” Hunt said. “I’m saying that for the purpose of this office in its first year … I’m especially concerned about the accountability and procedures for allocating that funding.”
Another proposed solution, this one geared toward the disability-heavy nature of the office, would be to create a paid position under another ASUW entity to work on the availability of remote or asynchronous access, like recording a meeting and posting it on YouTube.
Osorno proposed the creation of a position dedicated to such access in addition to positions focusing on disability advocacy.
The ASUW personnel director, Kiran Singh, outlined a laundry list of issues she had with the proposal. She took particular issue with the lack of suitable office space to house the OID, which she described as “the hill that I [might] die on.” She expressed concern that the OID, which might deal with confidential matters like disability accommodations for employees, would have to share office space with others.
Singh also found the documents that describe leadership positions and the way they change hands lackluster.
“If we don’t already have job descriptions that outline what these people are doing each hour that we’re [paying them] with student dollars, what are those transition documents going to provide that we haven’t already covered?” she said.
Debate closed on the OID with an exhortation from Pierce for BOD members to fill out a feedback form sent out by Mendez.
“We are having the same conversation week after week after week, and we are not making progress,” Pierce said.
Passed Legislation
Board Bill 4.14 approved the ASUW Bike Shop’s request to seek an $800 grant from the Campus Sustainability Fund. Hunt reported that the bike shop’s tire tube replacement service generates waste, and disposing of it currently increases their carbon footprint. The funding request is for at least five years of sustainable transport for tube waste to a recycling facility.
Board Resolution 5.08, “A Resolution Endorsing the Faculty Council on Teaching and Learning’s Legislation Supporting the Expansion of Video/Audio Conferencing,” lends support to a recommendation by the Faculty Council on Teaching and Learning that the UW purchase licenses for software to record classes. The bill came in light of last year’s “weather emergency,” commonly referred to as the “Snowpocalypse,” which disrupted schedules. The bill also mentions a new requirement to provide religious accommodation, which could increase the demand for recorded classes.
Other Note
Brianna Asman, the ASUW director of campus partnerships and the BOD’s liaison to the universal U-PASS Committee that oversees the U-PASS transit card, gave a presentation on a proposed rate hike on the U-PASS from $84 to $86 per quarter. The BOD will formally vote on the increase in a future meeting.
