COVID-19 has UW custodial staff taking additional sanitation measures

The UW custodial staff has recently ramped up sanitation and disinfection practices across the largely empty campus due to the switch from in-person to online instruction.

Hundreds of classrooms, lecture halls, and libraries are currently being sanitized by a team of 250 custodians with the goal of keeping campus sterile and virus-free. These efforts are intended to make the UW a safe environment for students once in-person instruction resumes.

“We emphasize deep cleaning going through all of the touch points: the walls, the desks, the chairs, bannisters, handles, water fountains, door plates, elevator control buttons, entry doors, anything that a person would touch,” Gene Woodard, director of the UW’s building services department, said.

Initially, Woodard implemented a three-week cleaning initiative to anticipate the return of students for spring quarter, but has since scaled back efforts due to the implementation of online instruction.

“We were systematically going through each building,” Woodard said. “Then once the no in-person class was extended throughout spring quarter and the Stay Home – Stay Healthy Order was implemented, we scaled back our number of staff on campus to just support the buildings that are occupied.”

Once regular classes resume, the department will be ramping up disinfection efforts once again. Since this deep clean is a large undertaking, custodial management has taken a systematic approach to the way assignments have been divided and which buildings should be most heavily focused on.

A multitude of tests have also been run to survey the effectiveness of these sanitation efforts. One test detects the amount of organic material on a surface, for example. The count before cleaning is probably around 200 or 300, but drops to below 30 after disinfection, which is “extremely sanitary,” Woodard said.

“The assumption is that if there is a large number of organic materials on a surface, there could possibly be viruses or bacteria within that organic material, so the smaller the number the better,” he said.

Once students return to campus for instruction, they will be expected to do their part in helping to keep their areas and workspaces clean, especially the places that get touched the most.

The custodial staff is a team dedicated to ensuring that the UW is a safe environment for staff and students and wants to provide a sense of relief to those concerned about the actions being taken to combat the spread of the virus.

“The custodians are really understanding of the importance of cleaning for health, and cleaning what they can't see and they're really doing a superb job,” Woodard said. “We want you to have as much confidence as possible, to be as confident as you can be”.

Reach contributing writer Nicole Ursprunger at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nicoleursp

