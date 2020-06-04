UW Medicine temporarily closing psychiatric unit amid recent furloughs

UW Medicine has been facing severe economic shortfalls stemming from the costs of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in losses upward of half a billion dollars and over 5,000 worker furloughs. Due to these furloughs, UW Medical Center’s (UWMC) Montlake campus has now announced that it will be closing its inpatient psychiatric facility until further notice.
The unit houses 10 patients at a time and admissions are voluntary, meaning patients can sign themselves in and leave as long as they are not at risk of hurting themselves or others. It’s usually staffed with psychiatric attendings, psychologists, nurses, and social workers who develop comprehensive treatment plans for the patients.
“In furloughing staff, including the nurses who work in that unit, they are shutting down that unit without any clear plan to reopen it,” Dr. Kisha Clune, a psychiatric resident physician, said.
Clune says the closure is attributed to furloughs but noted that UWMC has attempted to close this unit in the past but decided against it in response to public outcry.
“I think certainly a lot of people are considering that furloughing people in the name of COVID budget cuts could be a bit of a cover for a closure that they’ve been planning for a long time,” Clune said.
With the integration of the UWMC Northwest and Montlake campuses underway, staff have been evaluating services in order to optimize care, according to UW Medicine spokesperson Susan Gregg. With this in mind, combined with the financial strain of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to furlough the staff at the Montlake unit.
In preparation for furloughs, the unit stopped accepting new patients. By May 25, when the announcement was made, the unit was down to one patient.
The transition of psychiatric care to the Northwest campus began May 25.
“UWMC - Northwest has a large adult inpatient psychiatric unit that prioritizes care for the geriatrics population and can also accommodate the care of adult voluntary psychiatric patients,” Gregg said in an email.
In total, 26 staff members from the Montlake campus were temporarily furloughed. Staff included nurses, patient care technicians, patient services specialists, therapeutic recreators, and occupational therapists, according to Gregg.
A report by Mental Health America places Washington 48th in the country in terms of psychiatric care, reporting one of the highest prevalence of mental illness and the lowest rates of access to care.
“It’s already incredibly hard to find a patient a psychiatric bed when they need one,” Clune said. “To take beds out of circulation at a time of heightened crisis, seems like a really wrong thing to do.”
Reach Science Editor Ash Shah at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsashshah
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism bydonating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.