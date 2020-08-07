UW professor Cliff Mass compares violent protesters to Nazis and he’s not sorry

Denounced by his colleagues, dropped from his radio show, and met with online criticism from fellow Jewish people and supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, UW atmospheric sciences professor and local meteorologist Cliff Mass doubled down on comments made in a recent controversial blog post.
On Wednesday Mass posted a blog entitled “Seattle: A City in Fear Can Be Restored” on his personal blog that usually covers weather and climate issues, but has now ventured into policing in Seattle.
After a description of Seattle that appears to blame the lack of “normal tourists and sightseers” on violent protests, Mass compares property damage downtown to that of Kristallnacht, a violent program orchestrated by the Nazi regime against Jewish people and businesses in November 1938. The post goes on to make clear his pro-police stance, one he plans to stand by publicly in a rally this Sunday.
“This blog is very simple: violent people destroying buildings is bad and you don’t do that in a civil society,” Mass said in an interview Friday, Aug. 7.
Although the post has been edited and the Nazi comparisons have been removed, Mass cited broken windows, violence and intimidation, and physical attacks on police as grounds for the comparison in the interview.
Critics do not seem to see the post so plainly. While she could not speak on behalf of her department, Cecilia Bitz, professor and chair of atmospheric sciences, condemned his post.
“I am disgusted by Cliff Mass's blog post where he compares the events this summer in Seattle with the criminal actions by Nazis in Germany,” Bitz said in an email. “I support the goals of the protestors. His blog is unrelated to his position at UW and has nothing to do with atmospheric sciences. My department has no control over what he chooses to write in his blog.”
Though Mass is Jewish himself, the comparison did not sit well with UW Jewish academic circles. Holocaust historian and UW associate professor Laurie Marhoefer said Kristallnacht was “nothing like a protester breaking a window at the Cheesecake Factory.”
“The motivations are completely different: one’s an anti-racist movement and one’s a pro-racist movement,” Daniel Bessner, an associate professor in American foreign policy in the Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies who is Jewish, said. “To compare the destruction of a Starbucks in 2020 to an act that foreshadowed a genocide, reflects not fully thought-out analogical reasoning.”
Not only do critics argue that Mass’ comparison trivialize the horrors of Nazi Germany, it has been interpreted by some as demonizing the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole. Mass was adamant that this reading is a misinterpretation.
“Kristallnacht is an instance of state violence against innocent people, so in a way Black Lives Matter is protesting the very evil of Kristallnacht: racist state violence,” Marhoefer said.
Mass maintains that he supports peaceful protests, but not efforts to reallocate police funding. This particular post was intended to denounce instances of violences during recent demonstrations.
Despite edits, Mass’ statement noting that “the tragic death of George Floyd occurred in Minneapolis, not Seattle” and that the Seattle Police Department (SPD) is “considered one of the most enlightened and progressive in the nation, with excellent leadership” remains.
The post makes no acknowledgement of how local protests seek to address systemic issues of racism in policing or how they often point to local victims of police brutality, such as Charleena Lyles and Shaun Fuhr.
The post does not cite any source to back the claim that SPD is “one of the most enlightened and progressive in the nation,” but Mass claims “they learned a lot from the WTO issue in the ‘90s.”
“The police are the main source of protection for minorities, so if you want to protect these communities as we all agree we should, the police are very important,” Mass argued.
This is not the first time Mass has seen public criticism or consequences. In fact, writer Charles Mudede at The Stranger, who has kept an eye on Mass for climate change denialism, calls this instance “the third movement” of Mass’ suspected right-leaning ideology.
“What is wrong in his climate thinking I find is connected to what is wrong in his social thinking,” Mudede said.
In an Instagram story, the UW Black Lives Matter chapter called attention to Mass’ post and suggested that he “stick to writing about weather.”
“You can’t tell me that someone like Cliff Mass is going to help students of color, no matter what he has to say about lightning and cloud formations,” Mudede said.
As of Friday morning, Mass does not plan to issue an apology. He cited his work to improve math curriculum for underserved students as evidence of where he stands in issues of racial inequality.
Reach reporter Hannah Krieg at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Hannah_krieg
