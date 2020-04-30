New interim executive director at Hall Health Center

Beginning May 1, Dr. Lili Church will become interim executive director of the UW Hall Health Center.
Under this provisional role, Church will be responsible for the management and administration of the Hall Health Center. She will also oversee the implementation of new recommendations laid out by the Hall Health Task Force.
The task force, established by Provost Mark Richards in November 2019, was meant to reevaluate Hall Health’s financial model and examine how it could best meet student needs.
To determine what changes were necessary, the task force worked collaboratively with Church’s predecessor, Dr. David Dugdale.
Dugdale, a faculty member of the UW since 1991 and former director of Hall Health from 2006 to 2013, aided in the examination of the organization and financial management of Hall Health.
“There was an interest in creating some method to evaluate Hall Health work and to reconsider it,” Dugdale said. “That became the job of the Hall Health Task Force.”
Since some of the recommendations from the task force included internal changes to Hall Health, it was understood that permanent leadership would not be appropriate at this time. As a result, Hall Health has been managed through interim leadership, beginning with Dugdale in October 2019 and now Church beginning in May.
“It would have been really challenging to recruit a director without being able to tell them what their job would be and that’s still the case,” Dugdale said.
As leadership of Hall Health changes hands, the implementation of the task force recommendations becomes one of Church’s main duties.
“I see my role as carrying out the charges of the task force and wanting to do it in a thoughtful, effective manner,” Church said.
Church, a longtime family medicine physician and unit head of Hall Health’s Women’s Health Clinic since 2014, followed in the footsteps of her father in becoming a doctor. A Minnesota native, she received her M.D. from the University of Iowa and completed her residency at Swedish Hospital in Seattle.
Church then moved into private practice, where she was able to deal with financial viability as an issue firsthand, an experience she thinks will prove useful as Hall Health faces changes to its financial model.
Her interest in teaching led her to the UW, where she worked as associate director of the Family Medical Residency Program prior to joining Hall Health. Church has also continued serving as a primary care physician, in addition to researching and teaching at the UW.
“I have always been interested in student health, even way back when,” Church said. “It’s different to look at how I partner with students in an administrative way but I’m looking forward to that.”
In addition to the recommendations provided by the Hall Health Task Force, Hall Health has been significantly impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Under Dugdale’s leadership, Hall Health shifted toward telemedicine, conducting medical visits through video conferencing between patients and doctors.
“We also had to develop, from scratch, protocols for having patient visits for people who might have COVID-19 or have symptoms that would fit in that domain,” Dugdale said. “We had to develop new ways to evaluate and treat them safely.”
As Church assumes this position, she proceeds with an understanding of the challenges created by the pandemic.
“I think that people are very interested, very eager to move into the recovery phase,” Church said. “But the fact is we are still seeing COVID cases.”
Church and Dugdale have been working together as they navigate this leadership transition and the changes being made to Hall Health amid a global pandemic.
“Dr. Church and I speak every day as we try to plan for an orderly transition,” Dugdale said. “We continue to work in every way possible to provide the best healthcare value for the student body.”
Reach reporter Ellie Pakzad at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ElliePakzad
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.