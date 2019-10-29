Largest UW climate survey since 2008 hopes to facilitate meaningful change

For the first time since 2008, the UW is surveying undergraduate, graduate, and professional students, as well as faculty and staff, across all three campuses, on their experiences at the UW. This survey is part of a larger effort to strengthen inclusion and equity at the UW, as outlined in the UW Diversity Blueprint.
For Jason Johnson, senior associate dean of Undergraduate Academic Affairs, an important point to note is that the university administration will not see the survey results before they are presented to the community. Instead, an external firm, Rankin & Associates Consulting, will conduct the survey and subsequent analysis.
“I think that’s really important so that individuals know that these are findings and interpretations from a group of experts from outside the university,” Johnson said. “A group of people with a lot of expertise holding up a mirror to us saying ‘This is what we learned about you.’”
Through collaboration with Rankin & Associates, a group of 29 students, faculty, and staff has been assembled to work in the Climate Study Working Group (CSWG), chaired by Johnson and Jeanette James, director of strategy at the Office of Minority Affairs and Diversity.
“People are really investing a lot of time as a committee, as well as the consulting group, to make sure that we are asking the right questions for the University of Washington,” James said. “Every school is different, we can’t just do the exact same survey as another institution in a different state.”
With such a wide variety of experiences at hand between the tens of thousands of people within the UW community, James explained that the survey will vary depending on the participant.
“It’s really about the entire experience for living, learning, and working at the University of Washington,” James said. “For staff, questions could be around how to advance professionally. For students, it could be about perceptions of inclusion and belonging.”
Once the data is collected, Rankin & Associates will run statistics to show how groups within the UW community respond differently to certain questions. In May 2020, Rankin & Associates will give a public presentation for each UW campus.
After the results have been presented, research scientists at the UW Office of Educational Assessment will generate reports that specify findings for different groups on campus. These localized reports will then be used to lead efforts to create meaningful changes.
James pointed to changes made after the 2008 survey, which revealed that Black and Native American faculty were more dissatisfied with campus diversity than other racial groups. According to James, the results gave way to the formalization of affinity groups representing different ethnic and racial minorities.
Currently, student rates of response have lagged behind faculty and staff, so efforts are being made to spread more awareness among students.
“We have a small group of students who are helping with getting the word out,” James said. “It’s really important [because] I’m sure you’ve seen flyers and banners but there's nothing like that personal engagement.”
In order to collect meaningful data that can then be used to implement real change, it is necessary that enough students participate in the survey.
“Students, participate if you want your voices included,” Johnson said. “If you don’t participate we run the risk of not being able to generate any insights.”
The survey closes at midnight Nov. 8.
Reach contributing writer Paulo Frank at development@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Paul0Frank
