African American populations dying of COVID-19 at disproportionately higher rates

Recent data shows COVID-19 has had disparate impact on populations of color across the country, specifically African Americans.
According to health officials in King County, where the black population makes up about 6.4% of the total, African Americans account for 7.5% of confirmed cases in which racial information is known.
In cities where the African American population is larger, the data has been more reliable. In a city like Chicago, African Americans account for nearly three-quarters of COVID-19 fatalities.
Though local health officials warned against drawing conclusions from the demographic breakdown, experts say data forwarded from China shows trends of groups and populations who, if infected by the virus, are at the highest risk for developing poor outcomes and dying. [CQ1]
Anjum Hajat, a UW social epidemiology professor, has been following data trends surrounding racial impacts in COVID-19.
“I’ve been trying to keep up around the nation, and it does look like specifically some cities in the Midwest, such as Milwaukee, Detroit, and Chicago, are releasing data that shows African American populations are having much higher hospital complications and death rates,” Hajat said.
Hajat explained that African Americans are possibly experiencing disproportionately more exposure because they tend to be the service workers still going to jobs on the front lines and can’t work from home.
Epidemiology professor Stephen Hawes said there are a number of factors that contribute to poor health outcomes in marginalized communities, including lack of healthcare access, higher rates of poverty and chronic disease, unemployment, and “fragmentation in the health care system due to the white individuals dominating the field.”
Hawes speculated on many other contributing factors to the wide gap in health disparities among African Americans but emphasized the prevalence of chronic diseases.
“When we talk about African American populations and other underserved populations hav[ing] higher prevalence of underlying conditions, it’s not necessarily that groups with chronic disease are more likely to contract and die from COVID-19,” Hawes said. “When you look at patterns of death and folks going to intensive care units, it seems to be the same groups of individuals that populate and have underlying chronic disease.”
Hawes explained that at the individual level, experiencing COVID-19 is not that different. As a society, race disparities are exemplified and magnified. It’s the same pattern with chronic diseases, where existing health conditions and social disparities intersect.
“COVID perpetuates these existing gaps between those well covered by the system and those that are not,” Hawes said. “They speak to the needs to address societal issues overall.”
According to Hajat, social-related issues have led to a fair amount of distrust within the African American community and the health care system, with reports of discrimination putting them at a higher risk of hospital complications.
Hajat, nonetheless, offered words of solace regarding the structural barriers still in place surrounding African American populations.
“This is a very troubling moment, [but] it's also an opportunity for the healthcare system and the community to recognize the structural things that need to be taken care of to improve the system long term,” Hajat said. “If we can make progress on these structural barriers, I think we can see real things be done.”
Reach reporter Beth Cassidy at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_BethCassidy_
