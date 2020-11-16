Campus efforts successfully turn out the student vote

In a year with the highest voter turnout in U.S. history, the organizations that make up UW’s political sphere, including the Washington Public Interest Research Group (WashPIRG), have spent the past several months fighting to get out the student vote.
Turning out students goes beyond partisanship. According to the U.S. Public Interest Research Group — the parent organization to the UW’s own WashPIRG — studies show that voting habits are formed early, making participation at a young age all the more crucial.
“Young people are the largest and most diverse generation alive at this point, but our views and our wants and our needs are not reflected in government as it stands today,” WashPIRG’s UW chapter treasurer, Allison Kirste, said. “We feel that the best way to make that difference is to empower young people to go out and vote; make sure they know how to vote; make sure their friends know how to vote, and the change that we want to see in the world will follow.”
WashPIRG’s UW chapter formed a coalition with other campus groups, including the ASUW’s Office of Government Relations and Womxn’s Action Commission, to motivate thousands of students to vote in this year’s election. The effort consisted of 340 hours of phone banking, as well as Zoom classroom announcements and two all-campus emails that reminded every student about upcoming election deadlines.
WashPIRG was not alone in prioritizing the youth vote, and other organizations narrowed in their focus further still.
“There is so much more to politics than just the presidential races,” Moriah Draper, president of the Young Democrats at UW (YDUW), said. “There are the presidential groups that tend to form on campus, that focus more on the presidential races, so we focus more on down-ballot races. That affects people more in their day-to-day life.”
The UW's Husky Campus Republicans followed suit, temporarily holding off on presidential campaigning and focusing more on local campaigns. While their policy interests may have differed, both groups were striving to increase overall voter turnout on campus.
WashPIRG, YDUW, and the Husky Campus Republicans all began preparing for the election months in advance. When the coronavirus pandemic hit and campus shut down in March, some of the groups’ biggest events were jeopardized, and they were forced to get creative.
“Our clipboards outside of the HUB were replaced with Google Forms, phone calls, and emails,” Kirste said.
Taiz Garcia, president of the Husky Campus Republicans, noted that members had to work that much harder since events that would typically garner interest and increase membership were halted. Kirste felt the same, noting that the transition from in-person to virtual was a tricky one.
However, as with many aspects of life during the pandemic, UW’s political advocates adapted to the virtual sphere.
“The only difference is we couldn’t do canvassing, [or] go out and door-knock, which was sad, but it allowed us to do more phone banking,” Draper said. “Obviously COVID sucks, but it has taught us how to use virtual organizing a lot better, which makes it so much more accessible to people — which is so important.”
Whether COVID-19 presented more of an obstacle or an enhancement to existing campaign strategies, UW’s civic engagement record — the campus was awarded a platinum award through the All-In Challenge for student engagement in the 2018 midterm elections with over a 50% turnout — was pushed even higher this year through the hard work of campus political groups.
“Many of the older generations like to look at the youth voters and tell them, ‘You’re just a kid; you don’t know what you’re talking about,’” Draper said. “We need to tell them, ‘Yes, you can know what you’re talking about. If you put yourself out there, if you do your research, if you put yourself in those political spaces and educate yourself, you can be a political force. You can be an educated voter, and you can make a difference in this world.’”
Reach contributing writer Ariana Sutherland at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @arianasthrlnd
