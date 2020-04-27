ASUW considers further student aid; grading systems; technology funding

At its April 23 Zoom meeting, the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) mulled a program to call on the UW to award emergency financial aid to every UW student, changes to the rules governing the Student Technology Fee, and a change to the grading system.
Student Technology Fee
The BOD heard a presentation from the chair of the Student Technology Fee committee (STFC) Yash Sinha about proposed changes to the committee’s protocols in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the current system, Sinha said, the STFC sends out a request for proposals for entities to request funding, which are due by a certain date. The committee then deliberates on them and decides whether to fund them or not. Some proposals, Sinha said, are deemed special projects. These special projects receive expedited consideration from the committee and can receive funding “almost within the week.”
“We want to move all projects incoming this quarter and classify them as special projects in order to fast track them, because we expect them all to be urgent and require funding as soon as possible,” Sinha said. The proposed changes would also shuffle the STFC’s budget to enable this change, as well as abolish the fixed deadline for proposals and allow proposals to be received and evaluated on a rolling basis.
According to Sinha, the changes would be temporary; once the crisis and associated government orders expire, the budget will return to normal.
The STFC also proposed changes to the rules regarding proposals that affect all three campuses within the UW system. In the past, the three campuses had a uniform student technology fee. However, that has since changed, meaning that for a proposal affecting all three campuses, students at the UW Bothell, who have a higher fee, would pay more per student than the UW Seattle, whose fee is lower.
The change would fund proposals based on campus student population rather than revenue, evening out the cost per student.
Board Resolution 5.11
Board Resolution 5.11 was passed through the student senate 39-2 with 15 abstentions. The bill would call upon the UW to provide a $600 partial tuition reimbursement to all students for spring quarter and estimates that doing so “would cost around $32 million.”
The bill references the $40 million the UW will receive from the federal government, $19 million of which must be given to students for emergency aid amid COVID-19. The proposed $32 million would significantly offset the proposed costs of the partial tuition reimbursement.
The bill’s provisions raised questions of equity, with several board members expressing concerns that some students are more in need of aid than others and suggesting that perhaps the aid would be need-based rather than flat.
This concern was on top of worries about the timeliness of the aid dispersal, inherent barriers to accessibility and privacy in quantifying student need, and the fact that the budget for such aid would be limited.
The bill was tabled pending communication on the matter from university administration before the UW announced Friday it would be giving $1,200 to students with financial need.
Board Resolution 5.12
Board Resolution 5.12 was passed through the student senate by a 51-0 vote with five abstentions. The resolution calls upon the UW to change the default grading system from numerical grading to credit/no-credit (CR/NC), citing similar moves at universities like Columbia, Washington State, and Western Washington, as well as a letter from Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib urging universities to adopt the system. According to the bill, “CR/NC grading can allow some students to focus more on thinking critically about material rather than working to get grades during an unusually stressful period.”
Board Resolution 6.04
Board Resolution 6.04 was passed through the student senate 47-0 with four abstentions, and commends student senate vice speaker Bryn Sinclair for their work, including developing a training program for Zoom teleconferencing and developing “procedures for successful Zoom usage in large OPMA compliant meetings” that have been adopted by university entities including the Board of Regents.
The BOD will continue to hold meetings via Zoom video conferencing Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Links and phone numbers to join the conference can be found 24 hours in advance on the ASUW records site. To access them, select the “Board of Directors” dropdown, then the “2019-20 Board of Directors” dropdown. Then, open the “Agendas” menu and select the most recent entry. The links and numbers will be at the bottom of the document under the Zoom header.
