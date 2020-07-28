The ‘war on masks’ and the complicated politics of COVID-19

In today’s ever-turbulent political climate, one of the dangers Americans must manage amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic isn’t just the virus itself, but the pseudoscience and misinformation surrounding it. For months, many Americans have engaged in increasingly fervent displays of rebellion against a simple public health directive: wearing a mask.
Much like the climate change debate of the last several decades, the controversy over mask-wearing has devolved into another largely partisan battle: Democrats disproportionately support the wearing of masks, whereas most of the outcry against masks has come from the right, bolstered by President Donald Trump’s consistent pattern of denials and falsehoods about the threat posed by the virus and the policies in place to combat it.
At first glance, the divide over COVID-19 looks like the climate change situation all over again: political partisanship possibly dragging the country backward in the fight against a global crisis that jeopardizes all of humanity.
However, the nature of the threat posed by the novel coronavirus is distinct from climate change in several important ways, which makes the broader politics surrounding the pandemic more complicated to assess.
Ann Bostrom, a professor at the Evans School of Public Policy and Governance, points to several communication gaps that have likely contributed to inadequacies in how the public has responded to COVID-19 policies.
“One is that people aren’t following guidelines that are based on what we know works and helps people make good decisions,” Bostrom said, citing social norms, false messaging, or just plain obliviousness as personal factors behind such defiance. “But there are also political agendas being followed, and we know from [the CDC’s] crisis communication guidelines that when politicians are the communicators, that often decreases people’s trust in the information.”
According to Bostrom, existing crisis communication guidelines recommend that a public health expert be the one delivering facts to the nation, as opposed to politicians. America has Dr. Anthony Fauci, now something of an icon to the left, but as Bostrom noted, Fauci’s platform has been repeatedly undermined by the Trump administration.
It is tempting to view Trump’s denunciation of the scientific facts and policy recommendations surrounding COVID-19 as part of a broad pattern of politicians obscuring scientific truths to advance their agendas, but this is where the situation becomes more muddled.
UW professors Aseem Prakash, director of the Center for Environmental Politics, and Nives Dolšak, director of the School of Marine and Environmental Affairs, have spent much of the last few years jointly analyzing the policy implications of climate change and have co-authored several commentaries that use that discussion as a framework for understanding COVID-19.
Dolšak said that while there is vocal opposition to mask-wearing and social-distancing, often along partisan lines, this pushback isn’t as organized or institutionalized as the climate denialism movement — in part because of the immediacy of the threat and in part because of the central issues at stake.
“[Climate change deniers] can afford to wait,” Dolšak said. “Because with the delayed onset of climate change, many think that they will be able to adjust over time and solve the problem. You cannot really ‘adjust’ to COVID.”
Prakash also made a distinction regarding what is at stake for individuals between the two issues: anti-maskers, he said, are fighting against what they see as an infringement on their personal liberty and freedom, whereas the “defining issue” of the climate change debate is the nation moving toward a decarbonized economy. He characterized the backlash against social distancing as relatively fringe compared to the dispute surrounding climate science, despite Trump’s widely covered combativeness toward the input of public health experts.
“The kind of industrial and sectoral polarization you see with climate change is absent,” Prakash said. “The president ... is able to shape some part of the discourse and mobilize some people, but all these are sporadic, short-term, and lack that ideological grounding.”
Prakash added that “COVID politics is much more confusing, because [the virus] came from nowhere, the costs are diffuse and not concentrated on a few sectors, and the threat is immediate.” He and Dolšak did warn, however, that the pandemic will likely polarize more voters as the November elections get closer, as well as when a vaccine is developed.
On how to help bridge some of the gaps in communication regarding the virus, Bostrom noted that “there is a known optimism bias among people when it comes to risk perception, where they tend to see themselves personally as less at risk than other people.”
Prakash and Dolšak refer to this bias as spatial optimism, an attitude they said is common toward both climate change and the coronavirus.
“A lot of people would agree that this psychological distancing is behind people not thinking they have to do something urgently, and that when they see the impacts closer to home they’re going to be more likely to take action,” Bostrom said. “It’s not necessarily clear that it’s the government’s responsibility to [handle] all that communication, but what we’ve seen in the U.S. over several administrations is an attempt to actively suppress scientific evidence around climate change. So I’d argue that it’s really important for the government to support free speech in a country that is supposedly founded on the idea of free speech, and to allow and support scientists to speak freely.”
Reach reporter Tejus Krishnan at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tejusk100
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.