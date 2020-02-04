The truth behind masks: Are they effective against coronavirus?

The number of students wearing respiratory masks increased last week after an email alert from the UW notifying the campus community that three students were being tested for the coronavirus infection. They have all since tested negative.
There are two primary types of masks seen around the UW: the surgical mask and the respirator (also called N95). The former is thin and rectangular, designed to protect medical operators and patients from splashes and bodily fluids, while the latter filters air particles and is bulkier and shaped like a shield.
Like the flu, the 2019 coronavirus is a respiratory virus and is thought to transmit through the air via respiratory droplets. So, it seems natural to place a barrier between your mouth and nose and the mouths and noses of other people.
“If you’re a sick person and you’re coughing and sneezing, you can put a lot of germs, in this case viruses, into the environment and potentially infect people who are near you,” pandemic researcher and professor of environmental and occupational health sciences Dr. Peter Rabinowitz said. “If you put a mask over your mouth and nose, there’s much less virus that gets out that way.”
In theory, masks reduce the risk of transmission if you are infected. However, according to Rabinowitz, it’s unclear whether wearing a mask protects you from getting the virus in the first place.
A 2009 study in the “Emerging Infectious Diseases” journal by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concluded that household mask use “is ineffective in controlling seasonal [influenza-like illness],” largely because people cannot wear them properly for long periods of time.
“We don’t want people to have a false sense of security,” Rabinowitz said. “They shouldn’t feel invulnerable; it may help some but they’re not 100%.”
The appearance of masks on campus reflects the phenomenon the coronavirus has become in a short span of weeks. It has become a regular in the news and currently dominates the homepages of the CDC and the World Health Organization. Logic would dictate that the deadlier, ever-present influenza would worry students more than the quarantined coronavirus, yet its novelty and the rapid speed at which it travels has students reaching for preventive measures like face masks.
“It’s international, it’s new, it’s capable of causing mortality, and we don’t totally understand it,” Rabinowitz said. “We’ve only known about it for a month, and the fact that it’s spreading quickly while we are still learning about it means we have to be extra cautious.”
So, despite its mediocre effectiveness, wearing face masks is a personal choice and does provide some protection, be it physical or psychological.
“It’s very possible there is some cultural change going around and … different types of people may start wearing masks,” Rabinowitz said. “We don’t want people wearing a mask to be stigmatized. When you see someone on the street wearing a mask, you shouldn’t make assumptions about why they’re wearing it.”
There is currently no public health recommendation for students to wear masks on campus. Either way, UW Environmental Health & Safety recommends the standard list of preventive measures for flu season: staying home, washing hands, and covering coughs and sneezes.
