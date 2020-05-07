The impact of COVID-19 stay at home orders on people who face homelessness

In response to the widespread COVID-19 outbreak, the World Health Organization and governments around the world are emphasizing the importance of maintaining social distance, practicing proper hygiene, and staying at home. However, a segment of the population can’t do those three things due to the absence of proper shelter and sanitation resources.
The UW Law School hosted a webinar with Leilani Farha, executive director of The Shift and former UN Rapporteur on the Right to Housing, and Alison Eisingerexecutive director of Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness, to discuss the adverse impacts of the shelter in place orders on unsheltered populations.
The main issue is that when people don't have access to housing, they have no choice but to be outside when everyone is told to quarantine and shelter at home.
Though there is some movement toward accommodating those experiencing homelessness during this time, there are also many cases where this community is being criminalized, fined, and ticketed for not adhering to standards they can’t uphold, according to the panel.
Many countries have resorted to putting people closer and closer together to shelter homeless populations, violating public health policies instituted to combat COVID-19.
“I started hearing stories of homeless people in certain countries in Africa being rounded up and brought to quasi-prisons to be put in a congregate setting, which is very inappropriate in the COVID situation,” Farha said.
In shelters, beds must be spaced so they are six feet apart, which means fewer beds are available and less people are being served. Shelters are also closing down because workers don't have access to proper personal protective equipment. Farha stated that once these shelters close down, no alternatives are being provided.
People who are unsheltered also don't have the same access to the food they need because food banks are also having to support more and more people experiencing layoffs. Many forced evictions are also taking place despite the moratorium on evictions as people struggle to pay rent or their mortgages due to unprecedented increases in unemployment, Farha said.
“What would be unacceptable is if after the pandemic, people who have been housed are being released back into homelessness, which could be understood as a violation to international human rights laws,” Farha said.
Locally, King County had roughly 12,000 residents who were experiencing homelessness in 2018. Eisinger said around half have been left outside to fend for themselves after available shelters and additional housing programs are full.
“Until 10 days ago, the total number of additional shelter beds added in Seattle and King County was zero,” Eisinger said. “There were 100 or so additional spaces created recently, but that is it.”
Seattle does not have adequate port-a-potty or hand washing stations available either, according to Eisinger. Due to the closure of public buildings, at least 1,000 bathrooms are now inaccessible. People are also having trouble staying in touch with their case managers because they have nowhere to charge their phones.
“It is the role of the government to provide to the people what they are unable to provide for themselves,” Eisinger said. “In this case, access to sanitation and shelter are the most basic needs people have.”
There are several large shelter providers in the community that have worked with the county to move hundreds of people from congregate shelters into hotel and motel rooms. In one case they moved people with severe behavioral health concerns into a local Red Lion Hotel.
“The most profound behavioral health intervention that there is, is to give people four walls, a door they can close, their own bathroom, and deliver three meals a day,” Eisinger said. “The transformation in individual and group experience has been profound.”
Eisinger added that governments must avoid creating homelessness through the pandemic because that puts everyone at risk of the virus.
“If the COVID pandemic teaches us anything, let us hope it teaches us that the health of one person is bound up in the health of every other person in the community,” Eisinger said. “And indeed that housing is health.”
Reach reporter Nicole Ursprunger at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nicoleursp
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.