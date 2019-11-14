ASUW Senate moves to increase transparency

A vote for more transparency in senate meetings, approval of the 2020 Legislative Agenda, and an election for the senate AAA Committee chair were among the topics discussed during the ASUW’s Student Senate meeting following the Veterans Day holiday.
One of the first announcements was the approval of ASUW’s legislative agenda for 2020, which passed the ASUW Board of Directors on Nov. 7. Next steps include finalizing the agenda’s formatting and design, and then this Friday, Nov. 15, it will be presented to state legislators at the UW’s 13th Annual Legislative Reception held in the HUB’s South Ballroom.
Director of legislative affairs for the ASUW Office of Government Relations Spencer Lively said that over 260 people so far have RSVP’d for Friday’s event which is free of cost to all UW students and will have dinner provided along with a discussion on higher education advocacy.
Lively expressed that they need volunteer help to do further research on the important topics they plan to discuss with state legislators, along with a few other tasks.
In-house legislative business
A resolution to create a task force to determine the need for an ASUW Office for International Students’ Advocacy, Outreach, and Involvement was sent to committee after a discussion raised questions considering the effectiveness of such an office.
According to the sponsors of the resolution, 16.5% of the UW’s student population consists of international students. Currently, there is no ASUW body tasked exclusively with advocating for these students.
As previous senate meetings have shown, some senators feel that more work needs to be done.
“I don’t feel like they have a vision for what their task force is,” ASUW Pacific Islander Student Commission director Theana Lynn Aromin said after the meeting. “If you have a research issue, you need to have a question to ask first.”
She believes that there is enough intersectionality at the UW to warrant some kind of international commission, but she needs more information before voting for a task force.
Senators also voted for a policy update in the senate’s bylaws to allow for more transparency and effective participation in the senate.
The Organic Act to Codify Public Meeting Standards for Student Senate “explicitly encourage[s] open public meetings in the senate.” The bill also states that senate leadership must post the agenda 24 hours in advance.
The ASUW Student Senate is not fully obligated to follow Washington state’s Open Public Meetings Act for the purposes of securing students’ identities, but many student senators who sponsored the bill felt it was important to update current bylaws.
The vote passed without any objections.
Senate AAA Committee chair elections
ASUW Senator Mustapha Samateh was voted in by his fellow senators to become the new chair of the Academic and Administrative Affairs Committee (AAA). Samateh’s election was a bit of a surprise as he was nominated just minutes before the election process began. A number of his constituents voiced their support in electing him.
Reach contributing writer Ray Alfonso at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ray_alfonso128
