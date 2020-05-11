ASUW Board of Directors discusses senior capstone projects

The virtual May 7 meeting of the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) began with a presentation from Mia Belting, Residential Community Student Association director of government affairs. Belting reported that in light of the pandemic, a planned increase in family housing deposits has been delayed for one year.
Eric Cohen, E-sports coordinator for the Gaming Association at UW, shared that the association is preparing for its Spring Showdown. The event is a free-to-enter gaming tournament spanning multiple genres, including fighting games, multiplayer online battle arenas, and first-person shooters. The prize pool for the tournament is crowdfunded, and all participating student clubs agreed to donate a portion of the proceeds to the Husky Pride Fund scholarship foundation.
Student senate vice speaker Bryn Sinclair issued a notice to the BOD that the senate had passed two organic acts (OAs), or changes to its bylaws.
The first implements a request for proposals framework, allowing members of the BOD to request student senators or committees to draft legislation pertaining to a specific legislative interest.
“That will give a way for [the] board to seek student opinion on specific issues or specific topics,” Sinclair said.
The second measure restructures the way senate seats are allocated to special groups such as RSOs and residence halls.
Prior to the change, Sinclair said, there were protected seats for "legacy groups," like the Office of Minority Affairs and Diversity, and signature seats.
“There was a general consensus that these seats would be for marginalized communities and disadvantaged communities; however, this was not codified in the bylaws and was not part of how they actually functioned,” Sinclair said.
Signature seats, meanwhile, simply required an individual to have signatures from 15 students indicating they wanted that individual to represent them in the ASUW.
These two categories, Sinclair said, make it difficult for student clubs to gain representation in the student senate and engage in student advocacy.
The legislation adds two further types of senate seats. The first is designated seats, which are open to any student club or Greek organization registered with ASUW. If an organization has a designated seat, it will retain that seat as long as it remains filled.
The second type is a residence hall senator seat. Prior to the change, these seats were considered protected; now, hall senators can be held to attendance regulations rather than their seats being outright protected.
The final subject on the docket for the evening was the issue of senior capstone projects. According to ASUW president Kelty Pierce, student Sophie Muro raised concerns that due to the ongoing pandemic, seniors would lose the ability to present their completed projects.
Several board members chimed in with suggestions. Director of programming Daniella Calasanz-Miño said that some departments were doing online presentations for capstone projects; Sarah Shaklan, director of community relations, added that her discipline is using a program called Padlet.
Finance & budget director Trevor Hunt suggested the ASUW solicit seniors for short presentations about their projects, which could be compiled into what Hunt described as “one big YouTube video with some theses that were submitted to us.”
Sinclair proposed that ASUW hold a “low-cost digital symposium” where seniors whose programs are not doing digital presentations could display their projects.
The BOD will continue to hold meetings via Zoom video conferencing Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Links and phone numbers to join the conference can be found 24 hours in advance on the ASUW records site. To access them, select the “Board of Directors” dropdown, then the “2019-20 Board of Directors” dropdown. Then, open the “Agendas” menu and select the most recent entry. The links and numbers will be at the bottom of the document under the Zoom header.
Reach reporter Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
