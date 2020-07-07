Petition to accommodate international students amid restrictions draws 7,500 signatures

An online petition demanding the UW create a one-credit in-person course so international students may remain in the country has drawn over 7,500 signatures in 18 hours.
The petition, which started circulating Monday night, is in response to a new federal restriction that stops international students from staying in the United States without in-person instruction.
As universities across the country prepare for a fall quarter amid a global pandemic, many are relying on hybrid models or online-only courses to keep students safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The new regulations from U.S Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Student Exchange and Visitor Program (SEVP), bar international students studying under F-1 or M-1 visas from staying in the United States if they are taking an entirely online course load.
Students in the category must either depart the United States or transfer to a school with in-person instruction. Schools like the UW which adopt a hybrid model must certify that F-1 students are not taking a course load that is entirely online. Students can look at their time schedules to figure out if their classes will be taught remotely in the fall.
"Taking away that flexibility is cruel and completely oblivious to the reality of the pandemic in this country, which, unlike the outbreaks that many of our allies have tamped down, continues to surge," UW President Ana Mari Cauce wrote. "And at a time when America’s global leadership is under severe strain, during a crisis demanding a spirit of international unity and cooperation, this proposal isn’t just cruel, it’s counterproductive."
The petition calls on the UW to offer a credit/no-credit course with one meeting per quarter and excused absences “until this outrageous policy is reversed.”
International students who stay in the United States without taking in-person classes could face immigration consequences, according to the new regulations, “including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.”
“The University will also work with our state’s congressional delegation and other key federal officials as we seek to understand those proposed modifications and as we try and change this proposal so it does not negatively impact UW students,” UW spokesperson Victor Balta wrote in a Tuesday morning email.
Balta, who said the UW is still working to understand the changes and consulting experts, added that the new rules are not yet final and that when changes are officially implemented, the university will communicate directly with students here on F-1 visas.
"The University of Washington stands with our international students and scholars, and against this and other recent immigration-related actions that are pointless, heartless and a betrayal of the nation’s values," Cauce said.
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street and General Sections Editor Ash Shah at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet @itsashshah
