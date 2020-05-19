How will the Washington economy rebound from COVID-19?

The current state and future forecast of Washington’s economic health are problematic, with unofficial reports posting a $7 billion deficit over the next two budget periods.
This steep loss of revenue can be attributed to less consumer spending during the COVID-19 pandemic and Washington’s tax system, which taxes sales instead of income, according to Jennifer Romich, an associate professor at the UW School of Social Work and director of the West Coast Poverty Center.
“We have some of the richest humans on the planet living in our state and we are not taxing their income or their wealth in any meaningful way,” Romich said. “That is a real limit to the economic wellbeing of our state.”
Many in-state decisions depend on what happens in the other Washington, as the severity of budget cuts will largely be determined on whether the federal government decides to increase federal aid to states. The nations’ governors are calling for $500 billion in state fiscal relief.
A timetable for recovery is unclear. Debra Glassman, a principal lecturer of finance and business economics at the Foster School of Business, predicts the economy will follow the trend of previous recessions, where a steep drop in the curve is followed by a gradual upward slope. She likened the shape of recovery to the “Nike swoosh.”
“I would be very surprised if we were back in the same state we were at in two years from now,” Romich said.
Romich says the state’s shortfall won’t be the only thing affecting the UW, which is facing other budget issues, including $500 million in losses for UW Medicine.
“UW is going to have a huge budget hit,” Romich said. “In the Great Recession we had budget cuts from the state, and if we expect the same this time it's going to be bigger due to the revenue forecast being worse … We were not worried about whether students were going to live in dorms or whether we were going to have football games.”
The effects of a substantial budget hit will likely be felt over a period of several years, according to Glassman. Just like what happened after the 2008 recession, she predicts higher tuition and requests for donors to redirect financial support to scholarships and financial aid.
Glassman also emphasized the challenging job market many students in this year’s graduating class will face, noting these students will need to be flexible, and that they may not work directly in their field of study or live in the part of the country that they want.
Still, there are many questions unanswered and influential decisions to be made, Glassman said.
“This is an evolving situation and we are not sure yet what the whole story looks like,” Glassman said.
Reach contributing writer Josh Lee at news@dailyuw.edu. Twitter: @joshlee_uwdaily
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.