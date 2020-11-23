IMA to be renovated, ASUW Board of Directors endorses Seattle Solidarity Budget

The ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) discussed the Intramural Activities Building (IMA) and the Seattle solidarity budget at its Nov. 19 meeting.
Seattle solidarity budget
Last week, the BOD was asked to join a growing coalition of groups calling for Seattle to adopt what is known as the “solidarity budget,” which would dole out city funds in line with social justice goals voiced by participants in this year’s racial justice protests, such as the halving of the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) budget and the reinvestment of that money into community-based public health systems.
Director of university affairs Clara Coyote presented a draft letter that she proposed to send to Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen, who represents the city’s legislative district that includes the UW. The letter calls for Pedersen, one of the more moderate members of the council who may oppose the measure, to take action to help pass the budget.
The letter specifically quotes Board Resolution 6.08 which was passed by the BOD over the summer and formally calls on the UW to adopt the seven demands made by the UW’s Black Student Union, and cites the “violence and lack of accountability” by SPD as key issues.
ASUW President Camille Hattwig explained that, officially, resolutions are only considered the opinion of the entire UW student body when they are passed through both the student senate and the BOD. The BOD chose not to pass an endorsement through the student senate following concerns last week about the senate’s ability to do so before the Seattle City Council votes on the budget Nov. 23.
By drafting, signing, and submitting a letter of its own accord, the BOD expressed only its own opinion as the executive branch of the ASUW and not the student body.
With no objections, the BOD voted to officially endorse the Seattle solidarity budget, and to send the drafted and edited letter to Councilmember Pedersen as the ASUW Board of Directors.
IMA services and renovation
Matt Newman, director of UW Recreation, talked with the BOD about how the lockdown announced last week by Gov. Jay Inslee would impact services at the IMA.
Although the IMA will remain closed indefinitely, Newman said, UW Recreation still offers some services.
“We do have virtual programming that continues that’s available free to all students, and we have our gear garage for outdoor stuff available by appointment,” Newman said. Online programming is held through the UW Rec Class Pass, free for students and $65 for faculty, retirees, alumni, and family members.
While the IMA is closed, some of its facilities will undergo renovation. The pool will be expanded and modernized, and the gender-binary locker room system will also be changed.
“[We will be] moving from the binary approach of ‘one labeled men, one labeled women’ to the locker room, the main locker room: a gender-inclusive space that allows everybody to come in,” Newman said. “It also solves some of our physical access issues in the locker rooms.”
The renovation will remove the old group shower areas and the installation of individual shower and changing spaces.
The renovation project was approved by the UW’s Board of Regents last week, and will primarily be funded by reserve money held by the Student Activities Fee committee.
“Now starts about a two-year-long process of getting the design and build team on board, getting more feedback from all stakeholders, primarily students, to give input on those final decisions,” Newman said. Construction, he continued, is expected to take “a year and a half” for final completion in the “fall of ‘22.”
Other Notes
The BOD was joined by Sydney Porter, vice chair of the UW chapter of the Washington Public Interest Research Group (WashPIRG), to update them on the group’s activities. Following the conclusion of their voter registration drive, WashPIRG is sponsoring Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, and recently met with state officials, including U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse and Lt. Governor-elect Denny Heck, to lobby for additional university funding in future COVID-19 relief efforts.
Phoebe Walker, director of legislative efforts for the ASUW, said that the ASUW legislative agenda will be presented before the student senate next week. The legislative agenda is a legally binding document that formally outlines and limits what the ASUW and its employees are allowed to lobby the state government on.
Hattwig reported that she will send out an all-campus email Nov. 30 and that it will contain a survey “to see what students are experiencing during COVID.” She also reported that a “centralized webpage of resources” is in the works.
Board Bill 2.18, which establishes a task force to review UW Leaders, was passed. UW Leaders is a program that provides leadership-building opportunities to UW students. The bill seeks to “further identify the role of UW Leaders within the ASUW,” and could possibly result in an adjustment of funding to the group.
The review follows a similar review conducted last year in which it was found that UW Leaders receives about 50 times more funding per person than the typical ASUW entity, about $500 versus $10, ASUW vice president Dalton Owens said.
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
