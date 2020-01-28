UWPD chief candidate withdraws from selection process

Terence Calloway, one of the final two candidates for chief of the embattled UW Police Department (UWPD), withdrew from the selection process over the weekend.
UW spokesperson Victor Balta wrote in an email that Calloway did not give a reason for the withdrawal. Calloway, who was selected as the 2015 Florida State Law Enforcement Chief Association’s “Leader of the Year,” was set to give a public presentation making his case for the job later this week, but that has been canceled.
Calloway did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Daily reported last week that, during his time as chief at the Florida A&M University (FAMU) police department, the university faced several lawsuits alleging race, age, and disability discrimination in Calloway’s department. One FAMU officer was awarded more than $400,000 in a lawsuit stemming from claims of discrimination against Calloway.
There were three finalists for the UWPD chief position in early January, but two have since withdrawn. Sammamish Police Department Chief Michelle Bennett took her name out of contention a few weeks ago, citing family reasons.
This leaves Eric Sano, a Seattle Police Department (SPD) commander and UW alum, as the presumptive chief. Sano came to campus earlier this month to make his case for the job.
The position became available when then-chief of police John Vinson stepped down from the role in April 2019, a move that came months after the UW Board of Regents received a letter of concern from UWPD employees describing Vinson’s use of intimidation tactics.
In his presentation earlier this month, Sano stressed that “the status quo is our adversary,” as The Daily previously reported.
Sano, who has worked for SPD since 1984 and as a captain since 2013, said that leadership and upper management were to blame for the UWPD’s current state.
“The officers and supervisors on this department, for the most part, like each other, like working together; they trust each other,” he said. “Where it falls short was trust in upper levels of management.”
Sano argued that, “You can change the culture, and you do it by leading by example.”
Sano’s current job as commander of SPD’s north precinct covers an area of about 40 miles and includes almost 270,000 residents.
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet
