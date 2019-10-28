‘Those people are dinosaurs’: Alumni Association rep proposes new direction

At the Oct. 24 ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) meeting, Grant Kollet, a representative from the UW Alumni Association (UWAA), called the organization, as it stands today, “absolutely meaningless.”
Kollet asked everyone in the room to close their eyes and picture a hypothetical UW alumnus, with a job, a car, kids, a house, and everything. This hypothetical person, he said, was likely a well-off white person who likes to golf and vacations to Hawaii. This person would live in a nice part of town and donate to the UW regardless of their membership in the UWAA.
“Those people are dinosaurs,” Kollet said. “My future alumni are the people I’m looking at. It’s you. We need to be the organization about you and your story, and why your story matters.”
A big part of that, Kollet said, is a new strategy for the UWAA, whose goal is to promote loyalty and active support among alumni.
“We want to be active stewards of an evolving university tradition,” Kollet said. “Not the one of our grandparents.”
Kollet pointed to a pronoun pin worn by a board member, claiming that gender pronouns would not have been a concern for alumni just 10 years ago.
The UWAA, he said, needs to continually evolve its programming and its activism to better help and connect Huskies of past, present, and future.
“Why aren’t we doing something together so that your constituents can say, ‘They make a difference for me,’” he said.
Kollet stressed the resources available to the UWAA. Through the alumni association, he said, the vast network of UW alumni, 500,000 strong, are eager to help current Huskies.
“I’ve got money,” Kollet said. “I’ve got people and I have programs that I can already prove work, and I need your help to fill them.”
International student representation
After Kollet finished, the agenda moved to business from the week prior — the controversial bill proposed by ASUW Director of Internal Policy Cooper Robertson to establish a task force to investigate the creation of an International Student Coalition (ISC).
Board Bill 4.06 was introduced earlier this quarter in light of the fact that international students are underrepresented in ASUW, and that there is currently no committee focused on issues specific to international students. The bill was hotly debated over questions of the size, scope, and composition of the task force, and was eventually tabled.
“I had some very excellent meetings this week with some very passionate people to make sure that we’re drafting language that is very clear and precise, both in the scope of what the potential task force would look into, and what a potential commission would look like,” Robertson said, noting that there was still much work to do on the bill.
Robertson said that he was working with the International Student Mentorship Program. He also holds a senior leadership role at the Center for International Relations & Cultural Leadership Exchange (CIRCLE), a new UW resource for international students, where he works to better define CIRCLE’s role in the ISC.
Board Bill 4.06 was once again tabled. According to Robertson, the bill may be reintroduced into senate before moving forward with the ISC.
Bills passed
The following bills were passed with no opposition:
Board Bill 3.06 appropriated $500 to print stickers for an upcoming ASUW marketing campaign.
Board Bill 3.07 appropriated $350 to upgrade computers at the ASUW Bike Shop and the student-run bulk food store Bean Basket.
Board Bill 2.20 appointed senior Aaron Maritz to the Student Technology Fee Committee.
Board Bill 4.08 approved the updated ASUW Judicial Committee request for review form for the 2019-2020 school year.
Reach contributing writer Matthew Hipolito at development@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
