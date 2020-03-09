ASUW Board of Directors meeting sees budget preview, questions of international student engagement

Disclaimer: Trevor Hunt works for The Daily.
The March 5 meeting of the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) saw a preview of next year's budget, a battery of approved expenditures for clubs and maintenance, and the creation of a task force to explore international student engagement.
FY21 ASUW budget
The ASUW Finance and Budget (F&B) Committee, chaired by finance and budget director, Trevor Hunt, has spent the past few months preparing the ASUW budget for the 2021 fiscal year.
According to both a report generated by the F&B committee and Hunt's presentation to the BOD, next year's budget recommendation is set at just under $1.2 million. The report states that this represents an increase of over $90,000, or 8.25%, from last year's budget. Most of this increase comes from two sources: increased wages and significantly lower-than-expected revenues.
Over the past few years, the report reads, the ASUW has expected that about 10% of its expenditures will be covered by revenues. However, this assessment has proven to be highly optimistic, with ASUW revenues this past year falling short of this goal by about 30%.
As a result, virtually each dollar that is not earned in revenue is a dollar not spent by ASUW entities. By revising the expected revenues downward, next year's budget will much more accurately reflect how much money the ASUW can actually spend.
The budget was tabled for further discussion next week.
Task Force for International Student Engagement
The Task Force for International Student Engagement was established in Board Bill 4.15 in response to feelings of difference, discrimination, isolation, and under-representation among international students as reported in two surveys of UW international students.
This bill comes after the ASUW director of internal policy, Cooper Robertson, introduced a measure to create an International Student Commission back in October. Questions about the size and scope of that proposed commission and its constituency led Robertson to table the bill indefinitely and instead work with the student senate on a similar proposal.
The established task force aims to answer some of those questions. Unlike the Office of Inclusive Design Task Force, this task force would not propose the creation of an ASUW entity. Rather, this task force would seek to answer some of the questions opened by Robertson’s earlier proposal, including the exact definition of “international student,” and would address whether a dedicated commission or office should be created in the first place.
The task force will consist of 10 voting members, including three seats open to all students selected through the ASUW open selection process.
Other passed legislation
Board Bill 3.41 appropriated $1,500 for the Students of Color for Public Health’s event, Anti-Racism and Community Health Conference, to be held April 25.
Board Bill 3.42 appropriated $3,000 for the Taiwanese Student Association’s event, UW Night Market, to be held May 9.
Board Bill 3.43 appropriated $2,500 for Hui Hoaloha ‘Ulana’s event, Lu’au 2020, to be held May 2.
Board Bill 3.44 appropriates $400 for maintenance on three ASUW-branded portable canopies.
Board Resolution 5.09 called upon the UW to acknowledge the novel coronavirus “as an access issue for students, staff and faculty with disabilities,” and to allow for remote access for students, staff, and faculty who are worried for their health. This resolution was passed through the student senate prior to the March 9 announcement that all classes, lectures, and exams are to be held online for the remainder of the quarter.
Other notes
The BOD heard a presentation from the Student Mental Health Task Force. Established last November, the Student Mental Health Task Force is tasked with evaluating and planning for “a unified student mental-health service on campus, formed by combining the current UW Counseling Center and the Mental Health Clinic at Hall Health Center,” according to their formal charge.
According to the presentation, the task force started by identifying what they called “pain points” for students on campus, which included a “culture of competitive stress” and the emotional burden of supporting other students, coupled with difficulty in accessing on-campus resources from “location, hours, or long wait times.”
The task force then made recommendations to the UW, which included adopting the Okanagan Charter that calls on universities to “address well-being in a holistic, institution-wide manner” and expanding mental health resources more specifically.
“Broadly, we're interested in acknowledging that students have an emotional life, that mental health is present within students, and that’s part of your experience,” Hall Health Mental Health associate director, Meghann Gerber, said. “Teaching to the whole student is in part about acknowledging that we have difficult reactions to things and when we're under a great deal of stress and normalizing that.”
The full report with recommendations and financial impact can be read here.
Reach reporter Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
