UW ranks in Peace Corps’ top 10

The UW once again made its appearance among the Peace Corps’ “2020 Top Colleges,” ranking 10th overall and earning third place in their “Top School of All Time” list, having sent over 3,000 student volunteers since the 1960s.
The Peace Corps is a branch of the U.S. State Department and specializes in sending volunteers to help developing nations. Its six primary focuses are education, environment, health, agriculture, community economic development, and youth in development.
Sally Holmes, a graduate student in public administration, served in Zambia for the standard 27-month period. After returning to the United States in 2016, Holmes has been involved in various international development projects and recalls her time with the Peace Corps as a “phenomenal” experience.
“I lived in a mud hut with a grass roof with no running water and no electricity, and I think going in many people think that will be the hardest part,” Holmes said. “What I found was that humans are very adaptable, and it's not that hard … I really enjoyed carrying water. It was a chance to speak with women in my community.”
The open mindset Holmes adopted while serving in Zambia is crucial to volunteer and service projects, even on a local level. Volunteers can often come in without an open mind, resulting in misconceptions that damage potential relationships before they have even begun, or worse, “voluntourism.”
“If a volunteer goes in and tries to impose a lot of Western values on a culture that isn’t Western, it’s gotta be asked for,” Holmes said. “I found that with my most successful projects were ones the people had come to me and asked for. My goal was much more of a kind of a nudge … instead of telling people what they should be doing.”
Individual experiences within the Peace Corps vary dramatically, but while living in another country for two years can have its negative aspects, it has many positives. Many volunteers enjoyed their time serving others and found their experience both inspirational and rewarding.
“A lot of [the Peace Corps’] focus is on relationship building,” Claire Mocha, a Peace Corps recruiter and graduate student in health services, said. “There's a lot of getting to know people and building trust and building relationships.”
Mocha, the strategic campus recruiter for the UW branch of Peace Corps, served in Guatemala from 2010 to 2012. Her office can be found at the Career and Internship Center where she encourages students to join the 55 other Huskies currently working with the Peace Corps around the world.
“In my experience, UW seems like a very globally-focused campus where there is a lot of intentional engagement with the rest of the world,” Mocha said. “So I think that also kind of reflects then how students are interested in international service and international work.”
Holmes’ time with the Peace Corps significantly impacted her and highly recommends joining.
“It was the best decision I’ve ever made,” Holmes said. “And I think that will hold true for my entire life.”
Reach contributing writer Elise Peyton at news@dailyuw.com.
