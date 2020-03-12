Washing hands and checking facts: Combating coronavirus misinformation

For the last week and a half, Seattle residents have lived in a haze of confusion as the city has become the American epicenter of the global outbreak of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

With lives put on hold and phones beeping constantly with new alerts on the developing situation, it is hard to understand what exactly is going on and who can be trusted for reliable news.

Kate Starbird, associate professor in human centered design & engineering and co-founder of the UW’s Center for an Informed Public (CIP), explained that the uncertainty of crisis events like the coronavirus can cause anxiety to get all the facts when they are rapidly changing. However, this urge for information can lead to its own dangers.

“Even though the science isn’t perfect right now and we know it's still moving, we want to get an understanding of what's going on,” Starbird said. “In that process of trying to make sense of things, we can come up with theories and explanations that just aren’t accurate”.

Social media can complicate this process. While it allows people to share and have access to endless amounts of information that is useful in crisis events, some of that information, Starbird said, directly contradicts the most accurate research available.

Countless conspiracy theories and rumors that have been proven false about the global pandemic have gone viral online, from the origin theory that the virus was created in a Wuhan biology lab to the remedy of drinking bleach as a cure for those infected.

Starbird also believes one of the dangers of social media is that it allows a platform for people to weaponize this type of misinformation for political and financial gain, such as the number of mistruths President Donald Trump has told to undermine the severity of the situation.

“It’s a feature of social media, and I don’t mean feature in a good way,” she said. “It’s something we see as normal for events like this to become politicized and for the spread of misinformation.”

CIP director Jevin West, an associate professor in the Information School, warned that with so much information, people are more vulnerable to believe these rumors as a way of dealing with the anxiety of the situation.

“Misinformation can travel sometimes more easily during crisis events because people are always looking to fill their knowledge voids,” West said. “They want that update right away and that makes them more prone to believing that type of stuff.”

West suggested that the best way to combat coronavirus misinformation is to refer to long-trusted global and local institutions that are dedicated to this research such as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), Public Health — Seattle & King County, and the UW School of Public Health.

“Relying on these older institutions that have been doing this for a long time is much better than relying on an influencer on social media that looks like an expert,” he said.

As the spread of misinformation can undermine reliable resources, West and Starbird stressed the importance of staying properly informed in order to make the right decisions to protect the community.

“If a lot of people take the wrong actions in a crisis like this, even if individually it's a small risk, collectively it can hurt society,” Starbird said.

