University confirms almost all of fall quarter will be held online amid coronavirus

More than 90% of class sections at the UW’s Seattle campus will be held online fall quarter as the state continues to struggle with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the university announced Thursday afternoon.
The only classes that are expected to be held in person are those that are most difficult to be taught remotely, such as lab sections and studio classes. Students can check their revised time schedules to see which format their specific courses will be taught in.
A large portion of classes within UW Medicine and graduate-level health science programs, which rely heavily on hands-on learning in hospitals and clinics, will continue in-person instruction.
While this appears to be the final plan from the university, it is subject to change depending on the trajectory of the pandemic and the resulting public health measures implemented by the end of September, when classes are set to begin.
“As we continue to wrestle with extraordinarily demanding times, the path forward remains uncertain,” university President Ana Mari Cauce and Provost Mark Richards wrote to students Thursday. “Our commitment to each other’s health as well as the shared mission of our great public University must continue to be our North Star.”
Recent guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee and state health and education officials argues it is unsafe for most of Washington’s students to return to in-person classes this fall. Schools in “high-risk” counties, like King County, should “strongly consider distance learning, with the option for limited in-person instruction,” the recommendations say.
Masks will be required at all times on campus, and the university will collaborate with the Seattle Flu Study to “help proactively identify and mitigate the spread of the virus.” There are currently 278 cases of coronavirus in the UW community, with the vast majority of those among students on the Seattle campus, as of Wednesday. The Interfraternity Council reported late last month that 162 residents across 15 houses in the Greek community had tested positive for COVID-19.
Faculty and staff who are required to work on campus in indoor spaces will be required to complete an attestation of good health before they arrive.
Residence halls will remain open in the fall for students who choose to stay on campus, with social distancing guidelines set in place to limit occupancy in public spaces.
For international students, the university noted in a separate message that International Student Services will reach out to F and J visa holders.
Most services will continue to be offered remotely, as they have been for the last two quarters. Hall Health will be open both in person and remotely, and research facilities will continue to operate with safety protocols in place.
“The UW community has been a leader in the fight against COVID-19, not only locally, but in the nation and world,” the message to the community reads. “We are also committed to leading in the fight to overcome the racial and economic inequities this pandemic has highlighted and revealed.”
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street and General Sections Editor Ash Shah at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet @itsashshah
