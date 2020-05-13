As Washington reopens, how can the spread of COVID-19 be prevented?

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department of global health hosted a webinar April 11 detailing ways to prevent the spread of the virus in personal and institutional settings as states begin to open back up.
The most effective control of viruses is through isolation which eliminates much of the risk, as Washington state has done with the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” mandate, according to Dr. Chloe Bryson-Cahn, assistant professor in the department of medicine Division of Allergy & Infectious Diseases. This has taken the form of staying and working at home, and closing public spaces, such as schools and restaurants.
Quarantine has had social and economic effects, Bryson-Cahn noted, so it is not a feasible solution to continue “for the rest of time.” However, as the state opens up in staggered phases and the elimination of risk is not always possible, she explained that the next best method is “engineering control,” where the goal is to isolate people from the virus as much as possible.
Hospitals have widely taken on this approach through strict isolations of patients who have or are thought to have COVID-19, new air filtration methods, drive-through testing, and more. These methods have helped keep healthcare workers and other patients safe from increased exposure.
In public spaces, there has been an increase in controls as well. Drive-through services such as pick-up groceries or restaurant takeout have been used to limit the contact citizens have with one another. Personal protective gear, like masks or gloves, has also been a popular method of prevention. However, according to Bryson-Cahn, this is the least effective. She said there is a lack of data behind the effectiveness of cloth masks to prevent the spread of disease, so they should be used with caution.
“Masking and staying 6-feet away from someone is not the same thing as staying home,” Bryson-Cahn said.
One UW expert also recently said wearing gloves could do more harm than good, as it can prevent the washing of hands regularly and has not been proven to be effective in preventing the spread of infection.
As the state begins to open up and more workers return to work, there are several things that can be done to protect them.
Marissa Baker, assistant professor in the department of environmental & occupational health sciences, explained there are several things companies should do to protect their workers. This includes social distancing and new scheduling guidelines, health screenings that are more than just temperature checks, flexible schedules for workers with caregiving responsibilities, and sick leave that workers are encouraged to use.
“Who else do we interac with in a day? It’s probably workers,” Baker said. “It might be an Amazon delivery worker, it might be someone when you’re grabbing takeout coffee or lunch, it might be your Uber driver if you go to your essential job. So really, work and workers are at the very center of this pandemic.”
As workers are critical members of society, it is especially important now to protect them, according to Baker, but there are obstacles. Threats of layoffs can cause workers to act against their best interest, she explained, meaning that even when workers are sick, they come to work. This is only exacerbated for low-wage workers who are often in jobs “driven by fear” so they’re less likely to question policies or rules.
Unions help, but as Baker noted, unionizing during a pandemic could be challenging, perhaps leading to more layoffs. To mitigate concerns, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) could step in and deliver emergency standards for companies, but they have chosen not to. Baker argued the OSHA should step in, especially in high-risk industries, such as the meatpacking industry, to help workers receive clearer protection guidelines.
“[The pandemic] is further reminding us that work is a social determinant of health,” Baker said. “Really, where you work and how you work, and the policies and practices that you are able to access through work are social determinants of health.”
All previous webinars are available to the public on the department of global health’s website, with the final webinar taking place Monday, May 18 at 4 p.m.
Reach reporter McKenna Zacher at news@dailyuw.com Twitter: @mckennazacher
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.