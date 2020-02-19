Forecasting the future

A sign on the door of Atmospheric Sciences-Geophysics Building 627 reads “Welcome to Dawgcast.” Inside, a green screen and a single camera on a tripod await; definitely not a typical classroom.
Atmospheric Sciences (ATM S) 493: Media and Meteorology isn’t a typical class. In fact, it’s the first of its kind on the West Coast.
Taught by Shannon O’Donnell, a KOMO 4 TV news meteorologist, and Clifford Mass, an atmospheric sciences professor, this class hopes to teach aspiring weather forecasters how modern broadcast meteorology works.
“The definition of ‘broadcast’ has expanded so much with blogging and social media, which is really the new frontier of how you communicate weather,” O’Donnell said. “Even though broadcasting has changed so much, and very few people still sit down and watch the nightly news on a regular basis like they used to, they still want that information. It’s still a service that people seek out, especially during severe weather, big wind or snowstorms or flooding, and people still want to know how to do that.”
Students in the class learn to forecast the weather using software that compiles satellite imagery data, make purple and gold graphics to display this information, and present these graphics both on social media and filmed in front of a green screen.
Students also get the chance to speak with experts in the field of meteorology, taking field trips to the KOMO station and the National Weather Service.
O’Donnell, who graduated from the UW in 1995 with an atmospheric sciences degree, was inspired to create this course by an intern of hers at KOMO who studied at Pennsylvania State University, which has a campus weather service club with over 100 students. Seeing that schools on the West Coast lacked any similar kind of club or class to teach students about weather broadcasting, she got to work building ATM S 493.
“Most universities that have an atmospheric sciences program, it’s mostly about the research and it’s about climate studies,” O’Donnell said. “[The UW] has always traditionally been more of a research-based school, so to add this element is definitely something new.”
O’Donnell and Mass hope to teach the course during winter quarter for at least the next three years and plan to create a one-credit course in other quarters for students to continue learning and practicing broadcast meteorology.
Students in this class welcome the opportunities the class provides to gain real-world experience in broadcasting and meteorology.
“I’ve been taking so many ATMOS classes which are all math and science, so I wanted to get back into [public speaking] and get more comfortable with it,” junior Sara Salimi said.
Matthew Charchenko, a junior in the atmospheric sciences major, said that this class is giving him all the skills he wants to use for his future career.
“This is exactly what I want to be doing, and it’s hard to gain experience in broadcast meteorology before an internship or even your career,” Charchenko said. “Pretty much everything I’m learning from this class — the making [of] the graphics, the getting comfortable in front of a green screen, public speaking skills, things like that — they’re all super applicable.”
Reach contributing writer Griffin Dugan at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @G_Dawg3
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.