ROOTS Young Adult Shelter holds community forum on its move to Greek Row

ROOTS Young Adult Shelter, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that helps homeless youth 18-25 years old in the U-District, held a community forum Nov. 19 to discuss its move to a former fraternity house on 19th Avenue.
ROOTS has been active in the community for 21 years, offering nightly shelter to 45 young adults, along with many other services, in its current space in the University Temple Methodist Church basement.
“We open at 9 p.m., and once folks are inside we provide some basic services, some basic needs such as hygiene, showers, any kind of hygiene supplies that folks need,” Kat Ousley, ROOTS director of programming, said. “We provide a warm meal in the evening and then a meal in the morning for breakfast. We do laundry overnight for folks, and we provide some limited storage and then computers and access to clothing and other types of supplies that folks might need.”
The church was slated for redevelopment last year, and in response, ROOTS purchased a former fraternity house located on 19th Avenue. The new building has 18,000 square feet and four floors, which will allow ROOTS to expand its operations significantly. The renovation is currently ongoing, with phase one involving the administrative and sleeping areas.
“We are doing renovations in the building, and renovations have been challenging, particularly during COVID-19,” ROOTS executive director Jerred Clouse said. “So, the administrative team will move into the new building sometime in mid-December, no later than January first. However, [in] the shelter portion of the building, the renovations are going to take longer, and we will move into [there] at the end of January.”
In addition to the current shelter, in the future ROOTS will also have crisis support and programming to help homeless youth on their path to a more stable environment, and will offer on-site services in medical care, mental health, and stabilization housing.
“Our hope is to create more opportunities for folks to engage in services, more wraparound support during the day, and also more intensive support that we know there are gaps in services for,” Ousley said. “For instance, providing more daytime services — but also really meaningful engagement during those daytime hours through different group activities, different behavioral health offerings, and fun things for folks to do.”
For now, the focus is on finishing the new building and getting it up and running for the homeless youth who rely on its services during the night. Once the first two floors of the shelter are open, volunteers and staff will continue to work to create a safe space for the homeless youth who come through the doors. However, the new building will look different than the original.
“With the new space, it will be split between two floors on two smaller rooms, so there will be a need to, you know, kind of keep track of both those spaces and provide on-the-ground support on both levels of the new location and monitor the space,” ROOTS volunteer services manager Jordan Beaudry said.
With this expansion, there will be a greater need for volunteers to help provide services and support. The staff is always open to student volunteers, and those interested can email jordan@rootsinfo.org for more information.
Reach contributing writer Taylor Bruce at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Tay1or_marie9
