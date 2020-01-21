U Bike bicycle library program fosters long-term bicycle ownership

Kyle McDermott, a Campus Sustainability Fund (CSF) program manager, was a freshman in college when he bought his first bicycle. At the time, McDermott was riding a bicycle given to him by a family friend, but it was stolen on his first day of classes.
“It took me a while but I eventually purchased another bike,” McDermott said. “But it was actually the act of that person giving me the bike that got me on a bike, and I think that was really key — just having someone help me with that very initial step and present it as an option. I don’t know if I would be a bike commuter if it wasn’t for that.”
Like the family friend that gave McDermott his first bicycle, the U Bike bicycle library program aims to provide this initial step toward bicycle ownership for students on campus through an accessible, long-term borrowing platform.
The program originated from UW alum Cole Laush’s senior project in Community, Environment, and Planning. Laush was inspired to create a quarter-long bicycle rental program after visiting the Netherlands and Denmark during a study abroad program. There, he witnessed firsthand the bicycle ridership and infrastructure that existed in these countries.
“Upon returning, I wanted to understand how I could help bring that culture of ridership back to my community,” Laush said in an email.
After several months of working on a draft for the program, Laush worked with UWild Adventures and the CSF to launch the program.
Unlike many other bike share or bike rental options, the U Bike program is unique in that it allows students to rent a bicycle for long periods of time, rather than for just one ride or one day. Providing monthly or quarterly rental options, this long-term rental format gives students a sense of bicycle ownership and stewardship that they would not have otherwise.
“By providing students [with] a quarterly bicycle rental service, we hope to educate users on how a bicycle can fit into their everyday life,” Laush said. “I believe this experience will encourage users to continue cycling into the future, or at least give a user insight into the barriers cyclists face.”
While operating within the UW campus, the program’s overall purpose is to contribute to the growth of Seattle’s cycling culture, leading to a more equitable, livable, and sustainable city.
“More bikes on the road means a reduction in emissions, more connected cities, healthy citizens and safer streets,” Laush said.
The program also helps to avoid the throwaway and consumerist culture that is often present in other bike-sharing programs.
“If you see the way a lot of these bike-share bikes are treated, they’re kind of treated like trash,” McDermott said. “For me, it’s really about the mentality around owning and upkeep, the art that goes into maintaining a bicycle, and the connection with a thing that subsists over time.”
Bicycle ownership is not only beneficial for the integral health of the city, but also for the health of individual riders. Especially during the winter months in Seattle, active time outdoors can be difficult to find. However, bicycle ownership can encourage people to be active outdoors on a daily basis.
“For me, I find being outside and moving my body for forty minutes a day is a really great way to ensure that I’m getting fresh air, that I’m getting sunlight, and staying active,” McDermott said. “I think it helps both my physical and mental health through the dark, gloomy winter season.”
Currently, the U Bike program carries six different bike sizes and two bikes of each size manufactured by Washington based Kona Bicycles. The bikes are rented out through an online application based on the applicant’s needs.
The U Bike program is seeing a positive response so far, as last quarter all 12 bicycles were rented out. The program is still growing, and UW Recreation plans to offer more bikes and longer rental and purchasing options in the future.
“We are getting a good response and we would like to move forward with a strategy to make it an annual rental program so that students have more time to explore how biking fits into their commuting needs,” UW Recreation outreach coordinator Jeet Gauswami said.
And the program may now get even more traction with the omnipresent green Lime bikes having left the city at the end of last year.
For those interested in how bicycle commuting fits into their daily lives which getting to experience bicycle ownership, the rental application is available on UW Recreation’s website.
“Personally, I feel in touch with my body and surroundings while I ride a bike,” Laush said. “I think bicycle ownership is more about freedom than responsibility.”
Reach reporter Andrew Ronstadt at news@dailyuw.com Twitter: @AndrewRonstadt
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.