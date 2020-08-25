U-District restaurants face an uncertain future as they look to reopen

When classes went online in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, many U-District businesses had to adapt to the state guidelines to stay open. Despite King County somewhat stabilizing and now being in Phase 2, things haven’t been easy for some business owners.
“We felt it when classes went online in spring quarter,” Lois Ko, owner of Sweet Alchemy Ice Creamery, said. “Our sales dropped drastically. That beginning period, it was pretty scary.”
Ko has been able to keep her shop open during the pandemic, but business has been anything but normal this summer. Summer has always been the most productive season for her ice cream shop on the Ave in the past, she said. Typically there have been boosts in sales during late May and early June, transitioning to increased catering and farmer’s market sales during later months. This year however, there’s been none of that.
“I never thought that taking 50% revenue was going to be survivable,” Ko said. “We are finding ways to be creative and survive.”
With a relatively small crew size, Ko has been able to avoid letting go of any employees.
Shop hours have been reduced, and employees are separated by production shifts and front of house shifts to allow for social distancing and frequent sanitation. In-person customer interactions have been minimized. Pints of ice cream and waffle cones are made ahead of time and prepackaged.
“A lot of our surrounding neighborhood customers have continually patronized us,” Ko said. “People who understand where their money goes purchasing our product means that we are gonna be here after this is all over. People who get that are really trying to advocate for us and purchase from us, and purchasing pints for us to deliver to their friends and family. A lot of gifting was going on using our ice cream pints.”
Meanwhile, James Wei, the store manager of one of the newest bubble tea additions to the Ave, Dont Yell At Me, said that business was going surprisingly well at his shop, which is a part of a chain in both Asia and North America.
Plans to open Dont Yell At Me in the U-District had been brewing since last fall, but because of construction limitations due to the pandemic, the opening which was originally slated for March was postponed until July 12.
“When we first started, we were just kinda thinking, instead of just the store being there and not opening and we’re still paying rent and everything, we might as well just start to give it a try,” Wei said. “And if we lose money that was less than what we were paying on rent, in another way, we’re still sort of like minimizing our loss on paying rent and everything.”
Wei was able to plan the opening of the store ahead of time, which provides ample space inside the shop for customers to distance while waiting for drinks, and provides hand sanitizer for customers at the entrance and by the cashier stand.
“We wipe everything. Sanitize everything, like the door handles, tables, bathroom door handles, even the bathroom seats,” Wei said. “We sanitize everything that a customer could possibly touch.”
The additional planning also meant that hours were not cut, and employees could be hired individually to prevent overhiring and layoffs.
While both Sweet Alchemy Ice Creamery and Dont Yell At Me are open for business, both Ko and Wei hope that people continue to make safe and healthy choices, especially since some other businesses may not survive this pandemic.
Ko remembers the recent Greek Row outbreak for instance, and the impact it had on the community.
“No one came to our district during that period of time for about two weeks after that,” Ko said. “A lot of businesses during that two week period following that fraternity house coronavirus breakout had to close down their shop.”
“It’s tough to be a small business owner right now,” Ko added. “The choices that we make that seem small, that seem like our convenience or my inconvenience, they have a huge impact on the overall community that depend and want to service and be here for the UW community. So I hope everyone just takes one extra thought before you decide to spend their money or not spend their money or go out partying without protecting themselves or others.”
