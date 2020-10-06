‘Where is Lisa?’ Unions protest UW Medicine’s new proposed two-tier furlough policy

UW Medicine and Harborview Medical Center employees, community members, and allies gathered outside UW Medical Center during their lunch break in protest of a new proposed two-tier policy that gives workers in the second tier 24- to 48-hour notice before being furloughed, a drastic change from the previous weeklong notice.
The proposal comes after the expiration of UW Medicine’s furlough agreement with UW’s Coalition of Unions at the end of September. Unions have been bargaining furlough conditions for their workers with UW Medicine and President Lisa Brandenburg throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, concluding with 4,000 furloughs of unionized workers in the wake of the institution’s $500 million loss over the summer.
UW spokesperson Tina Mankowski said they do not have any current plans to furlough health care workers again, but that the proposal to split the single-tier system, which keeps those in the first tier to the original seven-day notice, was part of a new process of initiating furloughs if needed.
“We value our workforce that has been on the front line of UW Medicine’s response to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic,” Mankowski said. “Initiating a furlough agreement with terms and conditions will provide clarity and transparency as we navigate the uncertainties brought on by this pandemic.”
As part of the coalition, Service Employees International Union 925 (SEIU) and Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE) put on the afternoon rally to fight for the custodial staff, nurses, nurse assistants, maintenance staff, health care techs, and other service employees who would be disadvantaged by a two-tier system and are overwhelmingly women, people of color, and immigrants.
The unions believe this new policy creates division between the two tiers and will threaten job and scheduling security for health care workers, ultimately affecting their ability to deliver quality care. Union member and Harborview program coordinator Eva Lopez said the shortened furlough notice does not allow enough time for workers like herself to collect unemployment, causing wage pauses that would make it difficult to support her and her family.
“At least having the benefit of a whole solid week, we would be able to claim at least some type of unemployment or money for that week to help a bit,” she said, “but we can’t just go on having gaps in our paychecks."
“For this multi-million dollar entity that is the UW to decide ‘We are going to save money by furloughing our workers and use this system that adversely affects women and people of color’ is despicable,” Rhonda Johnson, president of SEIU 925’s UW chapter, said.
The day of the rally, a delegation of protesters tried multiple times to drop off a petition to oppose the policy (that gathered over 1,000 signatures in six days) to Brandenburg’s office in the Health Sciences Building. In the two attempts to drop the petition off to the UW Medicine president, Brandenburg was unavailable for comment. That didn’t stop protesters from sending her their message, however.
“We made our voices heard outside respectfully in the Health Science lobby, to make sure they also knew we were there in numbers,'' delegate Janelle Brewer said.
Protesters scattered purple stickers and signs that read “Secure staffing equals secure care” and “Where is Lisa?” all around the UWMC.
“It was a really good turnout, physically but also emotionally, too,” Lopez said.
SEIU members believe that with the community backing from both the rally and petition, they will be able to push the administration in the right direction of keeping a single-tier furlough system with their upcoming bargaining sessions.
“We just want UW to do the right thing and respect our contracts. If they want to furlough, give us enough time so people can make adjustments,” Johnson said. “We’re gonna keep at it, and keep chipping away at them.”
Reach reporter Maya Tizon at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mayacruz_
