How the Population Health Initiative is trying to stop another pandemic

Through its promotion of interdisciplinary collaborations and research on the pandemic, the UW’s Population Health Initiative has been actively supporting the university’s COVID-19 response.
Established by President Ana Mari Cauce in 2016, the initiative works to promote and protect population health. A core facet of the initiative’s mission is to foster partnerships between faculty and community members across academic fields, traversing traditional disciplinary boundaries.
“We realize that we have a lot of talents at the university,” Dr. Ali Mokdad, chief strategy officer of population health, said. “A mechanism like the Population Health Initiative can bring them all together.”
To encourage interdisciplinary collaborations and create a central hub for population health, the UW built the Hans Rosling Center for Population Health on 15th Avenue Northeast.
The project broke ground in the summer of 2018 and was completed this spring. Funding for the building was provided through a $210 million gift from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and $15 million in funding from Washington state residents and the UW in 2016.
The building will house the School of Public Health, the department of global health, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, and the Population Health Initiative itself. It features single- and multiple-occupancy offices, collaborative workspaces, instructional spaces, and computing laboratories. The layout was strategically designed to encourage cross-disciplinary collaborations.
“We’ve got this transformational space intended to be catalytic for the university’s efforts to improve population health,” Derek Fulwiler, director of strategy and communications of the Population Health Initiative, said.
Faculty members have not yet been able to utilize the space but intend to do so once public health guidelines dictate that it is safe to return to campus.
The initiative centers its efforts on three main pillars of concern: human health, environmental resilience, and social and economic equity. These areas of focus have guided the response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Throughout the pandemic, the initiative has issued three COVID-19-related funding calls. The first grant program supported research aimed at better understanding the virus and its societal impacts. Subsequent funding calls sponsored research on myriad socioeconomic issues exacerbated by the pandemic.
In total, the initiative has provided over $1 million for faculty-led research through its COVID-19-related funding calls.
“We are an educational institution, and we know that education is a strong determinant of outcomes when it comes to health and economic development,” Mokdad said. “We take pride in teaching the next generation.”
By creating shareable research findings, the research produced not only better equips the local UW community in its pandemic response but also enables the university to share these findings to improve and protect population health on a local, national, and global scale, Mokdad said.
Funded projects combine faculty and students’ talents across disciplines, throughout the UW’s three campuses. Much of the research also entails the direct involvement of community leaders and stakeholders.
“Our students look up to us and want us to change the world,” Mokdad said. “We know that our community looks up to us, and they’re expecting us to come and help them.”
Looking ahead to future pandemic responses, Mokdad expressed the necessity of first ensuring population health wellbeing.
“The way you handle the next pandemic is by having a healthier population,” Mokdad said. “Most of the issues that we are facing right now in this pandemic is because of socioeconomic activity. If you want to prepare for a pandemic, you have to be healthier.”
Reach reporter Ellie Pakzad at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ElliePakzad
