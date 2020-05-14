Face masks are the new normal, but there’s more to it than just wearing one

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) April 3 recommendation that everyone wear a cloth face mask while out of the house, people have a few questions: where it’s best to wear a mask, how to make a homemade mask, and how to wash one?
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face masks when making trips to places such as the grocery store, pharmacy, doctor’s office, and other places where social distancing is difficult to maintain. Masks should especially be worn where there is high community-based transmission.
Dr. Paul Pottinger, director of the Infectious Diseases & Tropical Medicine Clinic at UW Medical Center, emphasized the importance of wearing face masks in indoor public spaces, echoing the CDC’s recommendations. King County recently directed residents to use face coverings in such situations as well.
Pottinger also said one should wear face masks outside if the person doesn’t believe they can maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from others.
“Generally speaking, if you’re outside, your risk is much less, and it’s really much less if you keep that six foot distance,” Pottinger said. “If you can’t, that’s when I think that a face covering should be coming into play.”
Pottinger said that the community not working in hospitals don’t need to be wearing medical masks in or outside, as it would be much more beneficial for the medical personnel to use them amid a national shortage of supplies during the pandemic. A cloth face covering would suffice for the necessary trips out of the house.
The CDC lists several recommendations on their website as to how to make a homemade face mask with materials that can be found at home, such as T-shirts and bandanas, but a simple Google or YouTube search will also lead to a deluge of ways to make face masks.
Face coverings should be washed once a day, according to Pottinger.
“Think of it like your underwear,” he said. “If someone has been out running errands, going to the store, when they come back in through the door, that face covering should be handled thoughtfully.”
The process of washing the face mask should be handled with lots of care as the surface of the mask may be contaminated with droplets potentially carrying the novel coronavirus, according to Pottinger.
He made a couple of suggestions addressing how often to wear the same face mask as well as how to wash it.
“If you don’t plan on wearing [the facemask] again and leave the house, put it in the wash,” Pottinger said. “If you’re running errands in and out of the house a little bit, you can wear the mask again, just make sure you wash your hands before and after you put it on.”
Washing one’s hands is also key.
“Anytime the hands come in contact with the face, then they should be clean,” he said. “That way if there is any virus that’s either there [on your hands] when you put it on or when you’re handling it, you can clean off your hands [and] reduce the chance of transmission.”
Pottinger said putting the cloth face mask in a standard household washer and dryer, if possible, would be more effective, as that process facilitates a deeper clean.
“You get the additional killing power to germs when the cloth face covering goes through the drying process,” he said. “At very high dry heat, it’s a very good way to kill any number of germs, including coronavirus.”
The cloth face mask can go in with the rest of the laundry load, as everything comes out clean and disinfected at the end of the process.
For those without a washer and dryer or who want to be more environmentally-friendly, there is an alternative. The face cloth can be washed by hand, after washing your own hands, with soap or laundry detergent by giving it a good wash and scrub, and washing your hands again afterward.
Once the face mask is washed, Pottinger recommends letting it air dry and stay dry for about five days before putting it on again.
The reason why both of these methods work is pretty simple: The novel coronavirus is killed by soap and water.
Another option Pottinger recommended was having a rotation of cloth face masks, one for every day of the week, and let the cloth mask air dry for several days.
“The virus doesn’t live very long outside of the body.” Pottinger said. “Even if it contaminated a cloth surface, it will die of old age after a period of several days.”
Face masks can reduce the chance of droplets from the nose or mouth touching a surface or another human being, and can help with the reverse process from happening as well, according to Pottinger.
“A lot of flattening the curve can happen with face coverings as part of [the response],” he said. “It’s not the whole story, but it’s an important component of the response.”
