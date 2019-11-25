ASUW Board of Directors discusses U-PASS, potential cost increase for students

At their Nov. 21 meeting, the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) welcomed Caryn Walline, the commute options and planning manager in Transportation Services and adviser to the U-PASS Advisory Board.
Walline discussed the benefits offered by the U-PASS Program, the advisory board, concerns regarding the passage of I-976, and the sustainability of student public transit funds for 2020 and beyond.
The U-PASS Program distributes student transit passes which cover not only bus services, but also commuter trains, light rail, water taxis, and the monorail.
“Transit is actually the second-most used mode for how students commute to campus with 40% of students using transit to get to campus,” Walline said.
According to Walline, the U-PASS Program is a great value to students. Students pay $84 quarterly for U-PASS. A student would have to pay upward of $297 to purchase a King County Metro PugetPass per quarter.
The contribution to the overall success of the U-PASS Program wouldn’t be possible without the efforts of the U-PASS Advisory Board, Walline told the BOD, which governs the fees related to students’ quarterly passes.
The advisory board makes recommendations in order to maintain affordability and student access to public transportation.
Currently, the advisory board is reviewing the opening of three new light rail stations north of campus, the impacts of I-976, as well as introducing the ORCA Lift Program to students within the Husky Promise Program.
Starting autumn 2021, three new light rail stations extending up to Northgate will expand the transit options students have when commuting to and from school or exploring Seattle.
Walline explained that the U-PASS Advisory Board is still trying to figure out if these additions will result in increased costs for students.
By the end of January, Transportation Services and the advisory board will put together suggestions and recommendations on whether a fare increase will be needed to keep the new light rail stations moving.
The U-PASS Advisory Board will look at that and then make recommendations by March 9 and bring that to the ASUW and GPSS regarding potential options.
Bills passed
All bills considered were passed with no opposition.
Board Bill 5.04: A Resolution to Commend Paul Zuchowski, Associate Director of the HUB.
Board Bill 3.12: [Special Appropriations] An Act to Allocate Funding to the Taiwanese Overseas Student Association
Board Bill 3.13: [Special appropriations] An Act to Allocate Funding to the Grey Matters Journal
Board Bill 3.14: [Special Appropriations] An Act to Allocate Funding to the Chinese Student Association
Finance & Budget Bill 6.06: An Act to Allocate Funding to the Neuroscience Community Outreach Group
Reach contributing writer Jorge Solis-Munoz at development@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Guadalajorge
