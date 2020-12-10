‘Stuff your furloughs’: SEIU 925 gives UW Medicine president the sarcastic ‘Turkey Award’ for short-notice furlough proposals

President Rhonda Johnson and other members of SEIU 925, a union of UW employees, surprised UW Medicine President Lisa Brandenburg at her office last month with the “Turkey Award”: a papier-mâché turkey, along with styrofoam “lack of safety gravy” and “short-staff stuffing,” for pushing short-notice furloughs while unionized workers are still financially recovering from furloughs earlier this year.
With significant union protest (which had community backing) demanding a change in a proposed 24-to-48-hour furlough notice policy for UW Medicine and Harborview Medical Center workers back in September, Brandenburg insisted to SEIU 925, which represents more than 8,000 UW employees, that short-notice furloughs were no longer being discussed.
Unions, however, have continued bargaining meetings since then and have extended the notice period to a full week before being furloughed, but SEIU 925 representatives say this still does not match up with the 30-day notice written in their contracts.
“They have eased up to seven days, but still that is not what our contract says,” Johnson said. “Members need time to make adjustments if they are going to be losing their livelihoods.”
SEIU 925 members like Tonyia Vining are still recovering from a previous round of furloughs in June. Vining, who works in the UW Medical Center gift shop, received a six-day notice for the eight-week furlough and is still missing payment for that time period. She has had difficulties getting a hold of the Employment Security Department (ESD) to recoup the missing payment, even taking out vacation days to spend time on the phone getting in touch with the state agency.
“To have eight weeks of your income disappear or to be held hostage by the Employment Security Department is pretty harsh,” Vining said. “Rent can’t be paid, bills have to be deferred. It's very difficult, but that’s a bit of an understatement.”
Johnson, who personally presented Brandenburg with the turkey that read “stuff your furloughs,” said the purpose of giving her the gag gift was that she herself was a turkey for considering short-notice furloughs during the holidays, even after the hospital brought in $59 million in net income at the end of its 2020 fiscal year.
“They are not losing money,” Johnson said. “They’re doing fine, and yet they want to fill their coffers on the backs of our members.”
While it is unclear if UW Medicine is planning on doing another round of furloughs, Brandenburg told SEIU 925 they “are doing everything possible not to.”
SEIU 925 bargaining team member Jennifer Malapajo said that, moving forward with negotiations, the union will be focusing on getting the 30-day notice that is written in their contracts so their members are better prepared to make arrangements if furloughs do occur.
Reach reporter Maya Tizon at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mayacruz_
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.