Pacific Northwest’s blood supply at risk of collapse amid coronavirus fears

Due to the recent novel coronavirus outbreak, Bloodworks Northwest, a local blood donation center, has seen a drop in blood donations.

In the last week, since King County reported its first coronavirus-linked death, there’s been a decrease in blood donors, and many companies have canceled drives. As a result, the blood supply in the Pacific Northwest has hit an emergency level.

The increase in blood drive cancellations has put nearly 60% of the community’s blood supply in jeopardy, according to Bloodworks.

UW students make up a sizable chunk of Bloodworks’ donating pool, with blood drive trucks parked on campus most weekdays.

With the switch to online classes and reduced hours for most on-campus resources, the campus has appeared emptier this past week. However, according to the Bloodworks CEO and president, Curt Bailey, the truck had an extremely good turnout on March 5 and has not yet seen a drop in visitors.

Many blood drives, which are usually set up on school or office campuses, have been canceled due to building and school closures. Organizations, such as churches and community groups, often hold drives but, due to health concerns, have been canceling their programs.

“As a result, we’ve lost something like 430-odd donations so far this week,” Bailey said on March 6, a number he expects will rise as more and more cases are diagnosed.

Bloodworks confirmed that they are starting to receive help from blood centers across the country. They are sending in shipments to help but it isn’t enough to solve the problem.

“Without available blood, doctors will have to make life or death decisions about who receives blood and who doesn’t,” Vicki Finson, executive vice president of blood services, said in a press release. “We know that fears of coronavirus are threatening our blood supply, but even scarier is the idea that we won’t have enough blood for people who desperately need it. We need donors to keep their appointments and for blood drive sponsors to keep hosting drives.”

Bailey made clear it remains safe for a healthy, eligible donor to donate blood.

The blood centers themselves are extremely clean, with employees constantly wiping down surfaces and practicing rigorous handwashing and sanitation methods.

“The blood donation process is completely sterile,” Bailey said. “There is no chance that one can be infected from the process of donating blood.”

This refers to the process end-to-end, from donors to recipients. According to Bailey, there is no evidence that the virus is transmitted through blood, meaning patients who receive blood transfusions are not at risk of getting the coronavirus through the blood.

“Bloodworks would like to reassure the community that its policies and procedures have been developed to assure compliance with the FDA, CDC, and other applicable recommendations related to COVID-19,” Dr. Kirsten Alcorn, Bloodworks medical director of blood services, said in a press release.

Despite classes switching to an online-only format, the blood drive trucks will continue to come to the UW campus to serve students living on or near the school as well as employees who remain on campus. The schedules and locations of the trucks can be found online.

Reach Science Editor Ash Shah at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsashshah

