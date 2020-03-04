Take-home finals and cancelled classes: How professors are adapting amid coronavirus anxiety

A psychology professor emailed students Monday, March 2, saying she had been feeling symptoms since the day before which overlap with the novel coronavirus: cough, chest pain, headache, body aches, and a mild fever.
But she didn’t cancel class.
“Please understand this message is out of an abundance of caution and I have NOT been tested for the novel coronavirus,” the professor said in the email.
This is just one example of how professors across campus are handling anxieties around the coronavirus with a rise in confirmed cases and deaths in King County and a lack of specific guidance from the university as they cancel classes, digitize more of the coursework, and make attendance optional.
“The decision to cancel a class is made by the instructor,” UW spokesperson Victor Balta said in an email. “We have asked instructors to ensure that students have access to course materials and that they leverage learning technologies such as Canvas to ensure that students have ready access to materials and communicate effectively with students regarding course events.”
King County health officials released new guidance Wednesday not recommending full school closures unless there is a confirmed case in the school.
Meanwhile, Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, who has helped lead the UW’s response to the coronavirus as the interim chair of the UW Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases, said Tuesday, March 3, that it’s a “rapidly evolving situation” and the “risk to the Seattle community has increased.” There have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the UW and serious cases locally have been found primarily in older individuals with underlying health conditions.
Gottlieb noted the risk to the typical undergraduate student is low, but the potential for a rapid rise in cases is “certainly there.” This could spell trouble for community members who are immunocompromised, for example.
One such math professor, Jonah Ostroff, canceled his lectures until further notice because of the novel coronavirus on the advice of his doctor.
Ostroff wrote in an email Monday, March 2, to students obtained by The Daily that video lectures would be available for the class. Quiz sections were continuing as planned, but all absences are excused, and he’s considering doing office hours online only through Canvas.
Sophomore finance student Andrew Lee, who is taking the class online already, thinks Ostroff made the right move.
“A lot of people here aren’t too worried about themselves, but they aren’t thinking about the possibility of transmitting the virus to others,” Lee said. “It’s an important point to remind people, I think.”
Ostroff is planning for the class final to be held as planned, but that is subject to change.
Political science professor Mark Smith said he’s heard concerns from students with underlying health conditions who haven’t been coming to class out of fear of the coronavirus.
One communication instructor canceled class March 3 after it was reported that someone in the campus community may have been exposed to the coronavirus. The department later said the illness was not associated with COVID-19.
A faculty member in another department said there is a lot of frustration among professors that there hasn’t been specific campus-wide guidance on how to handle classes going into finals. She also said an administrator sent an email March 3 telling faculty to be careful of what they say in class and on social media about the effect the virus might have on classes, which she described as “some attempt to control information.”
“But again we have been told repeatedly that class should go on and things do not need to change at the current moment,” the professor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive communications, said in an email.
The instructor for an interdisciplinary English course is making as much of the class available remotely as possible by canceling a lecture and turning planned in-person conferences into video chats. The final exam for a class on the Hebrew Bible, meanwhile, has been made into a timed online Canvas quiz. The lecturer for that course, Gary Martin, added in an email that students don’t need a doctor’s note or to even let him know if they are going to self-isolate.
“I appreciate the opportunity to engage with those of you who come to class lectures,” Martin said. “However, I understand when circumstances (related to the coronavirus or to other life circumstances) make coming to lecture difficult or not advisable.”
Michael Tam, a junior in Martin’s class, said he appreciated the steps his professor was taking and thinks the university should be communicating with at least one email a day sent to students and staff.
“I think the UW administration is kind of stuck here,” Tam said in a message. “I don’t think they can (or should) shut down the school, but at the same time there is a real risk of hundreds of people having the coronavirus without knowing it.”
Gottlieb, also a professor of infectious diseases, noted recommendations from health officials on large gatherings are evolving, so the university may end up canceling classes at some point.
Despite many students wanting to continue to learn and get their money’s worth out of their courses, an online petition to close campus has drawn over 21,000 signatures since launching the night of March 1.
Some students may have gotten their hopes up Tuesday afternoon when they got a UW alert, but those were quickly dashed.
“Door access not working some campus buildings after hours,” the unrelated alert read. “Repairs underway.”
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet
