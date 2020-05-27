‘Sitting in limbo’: What precautions are restaurants taking ahead of their staggered reopening

Following the announcement of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan for reopening Washington state, many local restaurants are preparing to resume their dine-in services at half capacity.
To ensure this is done in a way that prioritizes health and safety, Inslee’s four-phase plan proscribes safety requirements restaurants must comply with. Reopening of dine-in services within the U-District area are permitted once King County is authorized to move into Phase 2.
Many businesses have remained open for takeout or delivery services since the initial March 15 statewide shutdown of restaurants’ dine-in services. The lockdown has had profound implications for local businesses.
Tak Kurachi, owner of U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station on the Ave, reported a 50-70% drop in business sales since the governor’s initial mandate.
“That was a tough time, we weren’t really sure what was going to happen,” Kurachi said.
As stores prepare to reopen for dine-in services, businesses are implementing many safety precautions to ensure the health and safety of their customers and employees.
“We’re looking at having hand sanitizer in-store when [customers] come in, making sure that we have our tables spaced approximately 6 feet apart, and we have hung up a piece of plastic where we take orders,” Kami Valderrama, an owner of Arepa Venezuelan Kitchen, said.
Other measures include eliminating shared equipment and facilities within restaurants, a step that requires some to drastically alter their business models.
One of U:Don’s distinguishing features is its cafeteria-style format, based off of popular restaurant practices in southern Japan. The interactive, self-serve model appears to be incompatible with the changes ahead, Kurachi explained.
In response to the rise in deliveries and to-go orders, stores have instituted protective measures for pick up orders as well.
Zachary Gadd, manager of Portage Bay Cafe’s Roosevelt location, said physical distancing measures for to-go orders have been imposed to ensure the safety of staff and delivery affiliates.
To guarantee the universal implementation of these precautions, staff members will be trained to follow protocols for safe dine-in practices.
“We’re still in the process of figuring all those details out,” Valderrama said. “[We are] making sure that we have a really clear protocol and training for our staff to keep things clean.”
However, these extensive safety measures also pose substantial costs to restaurants that are still recovering from the economic impact of being closed or having their operations drastically weakened for so long.
“We’ve always had bottles of our sauces on the table, but we have to reimagine what that’s going to look like,” Valderrama said, noting a requirement for single-use condiments. “There’s additional costs of putting them in cups and those types of things that we’re still trying to figure out.”
Another important consideration is the feasibility of these new procedures while most businesses are running on reduced staff. At Portage Bay, for example, Gadd said the location had about 120 employees, but everyone had to be laid off for some time to make ends meet.
Running on limited staff makes it difficult to institute safety measures and follow the requirements established by Inslee’s plan, all while conducting normal business operations.
“We’re really excited to have [dine-in services] opened back up, but there’s also the pressure of making sure that we're following protocol,” Valderrama said. “I think there’s an additional stress that goes along with reopening as well.”
As a result, some local restaurant owners have decided not to reopen according to phase two of the plan but instead postponing reopening until later. Kurachi said he’s told his staff that the earliest he would do dine-in service is mid-June.
Moving forward, restaurants recognize the uncertainty that lies ahead.
“We’re basically all sitting in limbo, waiting to see how things go,” Gadd said. “A lot of things are up in the air right now so we’re waiting to see.”
Businesses in the U-District rely heavily on the traffic from UW students. Sales traditionally drop in the summer due to the lack of students in the area, but with the possibility of a remote fall quarter, many businesses are especially fearful for the future.
“If the UW makes remote schooling for the fall quarter, that would be devastating to everybody,” Kurachi said. “As this goes on longer, I don’t know who’s going to be able to survive.”
Reach reporter Ellie Pakzad at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ElliePakzad
