Once a nurse, Hayes retires as Harborview CEO

Harborview Medical Center CEO Paul Hayes, who has led the healthcare facility to be a pioneer in trauma care, announced last month that he will retire this week.
In his six-year tenure, Hayes implemented innovative strategies to improve the patient experience and access to medical care for vulnerable populations. Under his leadership, the hospital has led a task force to track the coronavirus outbreak, including a home assessment program and mobile testing vans.
Recently, he secured a partnership with the Downtown Emergency Service Center to open a primary care clinic in South Seattle for low-income communities.
“I’m very proud of the work that we have done and the forefront that we have had while keeping all of our employees here safe,” Hayes said.
Harborview, which is managed by UW Medicine, heavily collaborates with the King County community to strengthen the hospital’s relationship with local residents. In the recent election ballot, the healthcare facility convinced 78% of voters to approve a $1.74 billion bond to fund improvements for the campus.
“To receive 78% of voter approval is a loud and clear message of the confidence and trust and dependence that the residents of King County have for Harborview,” Hayes said.
During a pandemic that emphasized the need for equitable healthcare, Hayes insisted on making mobile COVID-19 testing facilities available in areas with few clinical facilities.
Hayes also led a “peace project” to address racial and religious tensions between employees and patients. He was driven to launch this initiative after learning that one of Harborview’s employees, who was Muslim, faced threats from a patient.
“What that did was pose a question to us as leaders [at] Harborview,” Hayes said. “How do we identify those issues, how do we respond to them, and how do we track and trend that?”
Today, Harborview has an advisory committee to identify non-inclusive practices in the medical organization. The committee analyzes patient care activities to see if medical practitioners are treating all racial groups equally.
“Out of that experience, we needed to have not only structures in place, but we needed to begin the dialogue and training,” Hayes said.
While searching for a replacement, Harborview senior associate administrator Sommer Kleweno-Walley will serve as the hospital’s interim CEO until Hayes’ replacement is appointed.
Hayes attributes his success to his background in nursing. At 16, he worked as an aid in a nursing home, where he grew a passion for the patient experience. He then pursued a Bachelor of Arts in psychology at the University of San Francisco, a Bachelor of Science in nursing at Creighton University, and a master’s degree at San Francisco State University.
“As I look back in my rearview mirror of my career, I believe — and I never lost sight — that there’s great nobility to the work that people in healthcare do and provide, particularly nurses,” Hayes said. “My being a nurse has been foundational to my success … the patient has always been forefront of my consideration, evaluation, and decision-making.”
Reach reporter Anh Nguyen at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thedailyanh
