‘Protect Your Pack’: A guide to on-campus coronavirus testing

The UW released its plans for how the university will look to control the spread of COVID-19 during the school year, with enrollment in its Husky Coronavirus Testing program now open.
The tests, powered by the Seattle Flu Study team as part of a research study, will be offered in person, by appointment only, in two locations: the UW Club and the ground floor of Odegaard Undergraduate Library. Students, faculty, and staff members are all encouraged to get tested, especially those who might be on campus weekly.
Testing is self-administered through a nasal swab at no cost. Insurance will not be required, and results will take approximately 24to 48 hours to process. The program is set to run for the remainder of the academic year, ending in June 2021.
Although producing a negative COVID-19 test is not mandatory before arriving on or near campus, it is highly recommended. The Seattle Flu Study will select a variety of participants to test each week, with an emphasis on essential workers and students in communal living, like dormitories and the Greek Community. This will target cases without symptoms, which are easily spreadable. Each week, a different selection of roughly 1,000 students, faculty, and staff members enrolled in the study will be chosen to test.
Despite the fact that only a subset of participants will be tested each week, everyone in the program will be receiving daily text messages and emails asking to fill out a short questionnaire about their symptoms. Those who respond that they have symptoms, or have been around people who do, will be given priority testing that week.
In the first three days of the program, 272 people were tested and none of them tested positive across the UW’s three campuses, according to the university’s testing dashboard.
This study is powered by the Seattle Flu Study team, which was the first team to report on COVID-19 cases in the United States. The data will be processed by the Brotman Baty Institute, a research center co-founded by UW Medicine, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Seattle Children’s Hospital. Brotman Baty is the same research institute used for Greek Community testing that was available through the Greater Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network study this summer.
To address privacy concerns, the UW clarified that the purpose of collecting data is to “inform the development of new systems to help prevent the spread of pathogens on college campuses and other educational facilities.”
If a student tests positive, they may be asked to quarantine in the UW’s isolation dorms, located at Poplar Hall and Oak Hall. The temporary residents will be housed in single dorms and will have meals delivered to them. They will also receive a “wellness kit” with a thermometer, a mask, gloves, and sanitizer.
Less than 1% of the UW’s isolation and quarantine capacity is currently occupied, according to the university’s environmental health and safety (EHS) department.
In an interview with the Brotman Baty Institute, Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, an infectious disease expert at UW Medicine, predicted a few hundred cases to be uncovered in the initial testing phase of the program, among 10,000 people tested.
Gottlieb, who chairs the UW’s Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases, placed emphasis on the critical need of getting those infected into self isolation to effectively limit the coronavirus’ spread once students return again.
The only people who will view the test results will be the research team, EHS, and local public health departments. No data will be accessible to the public.
If a student wants to get tested without joining the study, UW urges them to use Seattle’s numerous free testing sites that are scattered throughout the city.
According to the Seattle Flu Study team, an in-person testing site at South Lake Union is set to open in the future.
“Protect Your Pack by participating in testing and by following the 3 W’s,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce said in a recent email to students: “Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Watch your distance.”
