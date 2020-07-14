How a UW program is turning elementary schoolers into bookworms

A UW program that pushes kids to read has expanded to include thousands of students throughout the state.
The premise behind Real Dawgs Read: elementary school students read for 30 minutes a day for 30 days during a seasonal program. They log their reading, and, upon the completion of a program, are rewarded with a certificate and UW apparel.
The program, which began in the summer of 2015, is sponsored by UW Trademarks and Licensing, and the prizes are paid for with royalties from Husky merchandise.
Karin Mellskog, licensing manager at UW Trademarks and Licensing, said the program decided to focus on including students from Title I schools: those with high percentages of students receiving free or reduced lunch.
This spring, due to COVID-19, the program expanded to any interested elementary students in the Seattle area, not just those at Title I schools. The expansion allowed 3,250 students to participate, demonstrating Real Dawgs Read’s exponential growth since its first cohort of around 50 students.
The summer session began July 7. For the summer, Real Dawgs Read will scale back the program to about 900 to 1,000 students, with 39 schools participating.
Mellskog said that, by giving participating students prizes with the UW logo, Real Dawgs Read is “encouraging kids to learn and read in lower-income communities, inspiring them to take on higher education.”
She hopes that, by giving participants prizes with a college logo, Real Dawgs Read will provide subtle motivation for students to apply to any college in the future.
To be inclusive of students who are learning English, Real Dawgs Read accepts student reading in any language. The program also counts the time that others read aloud to participants so that students who are not yet fluent readers may join.
Mellskog further noted how this program is designed to encourage students to make a habit of reading regularly for shorter periods of time, as opposed to reading for long periods of time for only a few days.
“Kids who are encouraged to read consistently over the summer are more likely to be enthusiastic and ready to learn,” Mellskog said.
For many students, it can be difficult to retain learning over long summer breaks. Research has demonstrated that income-based gaps in reading ability often grow over summer vacation. This often results in an arduous back-to-school adjustment period. By motivating students to read over the summer, Real Dawgs Read intends to help bridge this gap and smoothen students’ transitions in the fall.
“On more than one occasion a parent would tell me that their child used to read because they ‘had’ to,” Mellskog said. “Now they read because they want to.”
Reach writer Isobel Williamson at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @IsobelW18
