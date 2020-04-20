Students for Bernie do not endorse Joe Biden — and neither does anyone else

The Young Democrats at the UW hosted an endorsement night Feb. 25. Before voting on a ranked-choice ballot to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders, club President Jacob Sanderson presented a slide deck of the Democratic candidates as a backdrop to students pitching their choice to the audience.
The slide deck organized candidates in alphabetic order by last name. Former Vice President and current presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden was up first. An enthusiastic club president did not rush to take the floor decked in Joe 2020 garb. Students for Joe Biden club members did not lead a rousing chant of their candidate’s name; not because his name isn’t incredibly chantable (its one syllable), but because there was no Students for Joe Biden club.
“Biden’s campaign is the first [nominee-winning] campaign in years, I may say ever, where there has not been a designated student group supporting that candidate,” Sanderson said.
Shortly after endorsement night, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden to consolidate the moderate vote and bolster his chances ahead of Super Tuesday.
At the same time, Freshman Kyle Romanoff started the UW branch of Students for Joe Biden. While it is not yet recognized as an RSO, UW students for Joe Biden has been featured on the Biden campaign’s Instagram story.
As the candidates for the Democratic nominee slowly dwindled, the support of club president and sole member went from Rep. Beto O’Rourke to Buttigieg, and finally to his third choice, Biden.
While not particularly thrilled about Biden himself and aware of the candidate’s difficulties with youth voters, Romanoff spoke passionately about defeating Trump who he calls the most disastrous president in U.S. history.
“Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee and he will defeat Donald Trump, but he’s only going to be able to do that if we all get involved,” Romanoff said.
Students for Bernie President Logan Jarrell cites Super Tuesday as the single worst day for the organization. The loss even prompted a few students to leave the RSO.
“It was a very dark place in the Students for Bernie discord,” Jarrell said.
Jarrell said the deficit was surmountable at the time, and he was able to lift his club’s spirits. The campaign wasn’t over yet.
On Wednesday, April 8, however, Sanders ended his campaign. Five days later, Sanders endorsed Biden. That same night, Students For Bernie tweeted that they would not be endorsing Biden. The post garnered plenty of attention and even received a simple heart emoji in response from Tara Reade, the former Biden staffer who recently accused him of sexual assault.
In a poll on Twitter, 78.7% of 150 votes asked the club to state publicly they would not be endorsing Biden, following in the footsteps of many Bernie clubs and young Democratic Socialist groups across the nation.
“Our purpose has always been to support progressive change and right now, I don’t really see the Biden campaign making an effort to do that all,” Jarrell said.
The decision not to endorse Biden was not a call to boycott the vote in November, but rather a statement to maintain a previous position. Jarrell estimates that over half of the people associated with Students for Bernie at the UW will vote for Biden if only to unseat President Donald Trump. Jarrell also said that he thinks everyone in Students for Bernie will vote in November, and at least one member has begun the paperwork to run for president and is set to write themselves in.
No one in the group seemed to be particularly excited by Biden’s success.
“Most of us would have been really happy with Bernie, really happy with Warren, we would have bit our tongue and grunted and voted for Pete Buttigieg, but Biden was really the guy who we didn’t want to win,” Sanderson said.
As for the now disbanded Students for Warren, most members flocked to Sanders for similar policy when the Warren campaign ended after Super Tuesday. When second-choice Sanders suspended his campaign, the Students for Warren did not feel great about throwing their support behind Biden.
“He’s not as progressive as Elizabeth or Bernie, but it’s still something,” Students for Warren President Michael Koeger said.
Despite a lack of enthusiasm for Biden, Koeger made it clear that he and the Students of Warren recognize the importance of getting a Democrat in office especially in the context of the novel coronavirus pandemic and to ensure that an open seat in the U.S. Supreme Court would be filled by someone with more liberal political leanings.
Even supporters of the more moderate Buttigieg, who was the first to consolidate around Biden, did not see the presumptive Democratic nominee as “a new generation of American leadership.”
According to Students for Pete President Devon Sheehan, the instruction from the national organization was to close all chapters. From there, members could choose whether or not to convert to Students for Joe. Despite their candidate’s endorsement, those students for Pete disbanded and did not start a club for Biden.
“[Trump and Biden] both have sexual assault accusations against them, they are both old white men,” Sheehan said. “I just feel like we are so much better than this.”
Despite her own issues with Biden, Sheehan maintains that voting Trump out of office is the main priority in this election.
The overwhelming sentiment from young voters at the UW is perhaps a less than enthused #BlueNoMatterWho, with some students even saying they would only vote for Biden in Florida. To excite Jarrell of Students for Bernie, Biden would have to have a “heart-grew-three-sizes-that-day” moment and suddenly support Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. Biden’s promise of a return from Trump’s America to the status quo did not quite resonate with student voters.
“For students carrying a lot of debt, for minimum wage workers who can’t afford rent, we don’t want the ‘normal’ of the Obama administration,” Sanderson said. “We want to go past that.”
Reach reporter Hannah Krieg at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Hannah_krieg
