As UW races to test for COVID-19, restaurants raise money and food to support staff

In the past few weeks of COVID-19, UW Medicine has seen a large amount of food donations in a show of support for them and their work during this time of anxiety and fear.

Most of these food donations can be attributed to Ellen Kuwana, a freelance science writer and copy editor. Kuwana had heard from some friends and emergency room doctors about how the UW’s virology department had been tackling COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and wanted to help.

She began reaching out to the UW Medical Center (UWMC) to get in touch with people at both the Montlake and Northwest campuses. Kuwana also wanted to support local restaurants. She set up a fundraiser on Facebook called Delivering food to healthcare workers in Seattle.

“I am coordinating getting food from local Seattle restaurants and delivering hot meals to local hospitals or labs where staff are working long hours to process COVID-19 tests or to care for patients,” Kuwana wrote on the Facebook fundraiser page.

The fundraiser was initially meant to raise $5,000 for food but kept being bumped up because the goal kept getting exceeded, Kuwana said. As of April 2, the fundraiser has raised over $17,000 with a $20,000 goal.

Kuwana’s tweet of local restaurant Taste of India went viral when the owner Mohammad Arfan Bhatti donated food without taking any money.

Bhatti donated enough hot meals to feed 75 people and he said he can continue to give more.

“I think we all should do whatever we can afford to do,” Bhatti said.

Bhatti isn’t the only local business that has given to Kuwana’s fundraiser without compensation. Businesses such as Midnight Cookie Company, Seattle Chocolate, Cook Weaver, Samir’s, Zaika, and Herbfarm are just a few.

The first donor was Pagliacci Pizza. After Kuwana first tweeted asking people to donate, Pagliacci got back to her within minutes.

“Without that immediate ‘yes’ from Pagliacci I don’t know if this whole program would have gotten started,” Kuwana said.

Following these two businesses, there have been many regular donors like Starbucks and the Girl Scouts.

“There is no way that UW virology could have accommodated this critical response that we’ve been able to do without all their help and support,” Roxanne Portteus, program coordinator for the UW virology lab, said. “The workers are in awe.”

Portteus said COVID-19 has impacted the lives of everyone in UW Medicine. They’re working overtime and in two weeks they’ve had to double their staff.

The department of laboratory medicine has sent many medical lab scientists from other divisions to virology because of the critical need.

Medical laboratory scientist lead in the virology department Jared Castor said this was the fifth week for his lab in dealing with the virus.

Castor’s team usually has three to four months to validate a test, but they were given just two days. The staff had to be ready to accept two to three thousand samples to start testing, making stress levels run high for him and all of his colleagues.

“It was very rare I got to see my family,” Castor said

Castor said that with all the food donated, however, morale has seen a boost: “I have not had to bring food to the lab for the last month.”

Castor said this virus has shown people what a community looks like. Although accompanied by anxiety, fear, and loss the virus has made people want to help each other, even while they’re isolating.

This is significant because, according to Castor, each person working in the virology department, around 300 people a day, has been fed each shift for the last few weeks.

These are stressful times, Castor noted, but the most important thing to do right now is to encourage each other and be kind to each other.

“We’re going to get through this,” he said. “I know we will.”

Kuwana looks to extend the donation services further to other areas in Seattle, and there has also been assistance from people outside this fundraiser like Lizzo, who bought lunch for UWMC staff March 30.

“We are touched every single day that we receive a food donation … many of us don’t have time to pack that lunch, to bring a snack, to have that mid day crash and to go in the break room and grab something and go,” Portteus said. “It means everything to us, we are so grateful for that."

